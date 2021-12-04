 Skip to main content
editor's pick top story

School breakfast and lunch menus for Dec. 6-10

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Dec. 6.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Pizza sticks and sauce, mixed vegetables, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Taco casserole, corn, apple juice, peas, milk.

Wednesday: Corn dog, carrots, au gratin potatoes, applesauce, milk.

Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, seasoned fries, baby carrots, juice, Doritos, milk.

Friday: Chicken nuggets, baked beans, peaches, salad mix, cookie, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Combo bar; cheeseburger.

Tuesday: Dutch waffle; tater tot casserole.

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs and toast.

Thursday: Breakfast casserole; taquitos.

Friday: Breakfast burrito; hot ham and cheese with tomato soup.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: French toast tornado; cheeseburger macaroni.

Tuesday: Eggs; chicken wraps.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; breakfast for lunch.

Thursday: Oatmeal rounds; raviolis, breadstick.

Friday: Donuts; hot ham and cheese, chips.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Pancake stick; Pizza Hut pizza, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Tuesday: Cinnamon roll; hamburger, french fries, tropical fruit, rice krispie treat.

Wednesday: Mini waffles; turkey sub sandwich, Doritos, apple slices, sugar cookie.

Thursday: Donuts; taco, corn, orange slices, peanut butter sandwich.

Friday: Breakfast burrito; General Tso’s or popcorn chicken, broccoli and carrots, pineapple, rice, tea roll.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Choice of bagel; pulled pork, baked beans.

Tuesday: Pop Tarts; fish sticks, tri tater.

Wednesday: Power bites; cold sandwich, tater tots.

Thursday: Combo bar; chicken nuggets, french fries.

Friday: French toast sticks; hamburger or cheeseburger, chips.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Mini french toast, cereal, fruit, milk; corn dogs, french fries, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Tuesday: Sausage gravy and biscuits, fruit, milk, juice; crispy chicken sandwich, tater tots, coleslaw, milk.

Wednesday: Mini cinnis, cereal, fruit, juice, milk; teriyaki chicken rice bowl, broccoli, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Egg and cheese English muffin, cereal, fruit, milk; pizza quesadilla, fruit, mild salsa, milk.

Friday: Cereal and yogurt, apple sauce cups, juice, milk; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Mini cinnamon rolls; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, peaches.

Tuesday: Breakfast sandwich; hamburger macaroni, peas, dinner roll, mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Parfaits; tater tot casserole, green beans, bread, apricots.

Thursday: Waffles; hamburger pizza, breadsticks, lettuce, pears.

Friday: Cereal/toast; quesadilla, rice, chips and salsa, pineapple.

