School breakfast and lunch menus for Dec. 6-10

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Dec. 6.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Pizza sticks and sauce, mixed vegetables, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Taco casserole, corn, apple juice, peas, milk.
Wednesday: Corn dog, carrots, au gratin potatoes, applesauce, milk.
Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, seasoned fries, baby carrots, juice, Doritos, milk.
Friday: Chicken nuggets, baked beans, peaches, salad mix, cookie, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Combo bar; cheeseburger.
Tuesday: Dutch waffle; tater tot casserole.
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs and toast.
Thursday: Breakfast casserole; taquitos.
Friday: Breakfast burrito; hot ham and cheese with tomato soup.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: French toast tornado; cheeseburger macaroni.
Tuesday: Eggs; chicken wraps.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; breakfast for lunch.
Thursday: Oatmeal rounds; raviolis, breadstick.
Friday: Donuts; hot ham and cheese, chips.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Pancake stick; Pizza Hut pizza, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Tuesday: Cinnamon roll; hamburger, french fries, tropical fruit, rice krispie treat.
Wednesday: Mini waffles; turkey sub sandwich, Doritos, apple slices, sugar cookie.
Thursday: Donuts; taco, corn, orange slices, peanut butter sandwich.
Friday: Breakfast burrito; General Tso’s or popcorn chicken, broccoli and carrots, pineapple, rice, tea roll.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Choice of bagel; pulled pork, baked beans.
Tuesday: Pop Tarts; fish sticks, tri tater.
Wednesday: Power bites; cold sandwich, tater tots.
Thursday: Combo bar; chicken nuggets, french fries.
Friday: French toast sticks; hamburger or cheeseburger, chips.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Mini french toast, cereal, fruit, milk; corn dogs, french fries, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Tuesday: Sausage gravy and biscuits, fruit, milk, juice; crispy chicken sandwich, tater tots, coleslaw, milk.
Wednesday: Mini cinnis, cereal, fruit, juice, milk; teriyaki chicken rice bowl, broccoli, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Egg and cheese English muffin, cereal, fruit, milk; pizza quesadilla, fruit, mild salsa, milk.
Friday: Cereal and yogurt, apple sauce cups, juice, milk; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Mini cinnamon rolls; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, peaches.
Tuesday: Breakfast sandwich; hamburger macaroni, peas, dinner roll, mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Parfaits; tater tot casserole, green beans, bread, apricots.
Thursday: Waffles; hamburger pizza, breadsticks, lettuce, pears.
Friday: Cereal/toast; quesadilla, rice, chips and salsa, pineapple.