Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Feb. 13-17
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Chicken patty on a bun, tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, yogurt, cheese stick, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Thursday: French dip sandwich, au jus, tri tater, fruit, milk.
Friday: No school.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: French toast, sausage, syrup, juice box, tri tater, mixed fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, cornbread muffin, broccoli, corn, peaches, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, carrots, pears, milk.
Thursday: Corn dog, salad mix, green beans, applesauce cup, Cheez It, milk.
Friday: No school.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: French toast; corn dog.
Tuesday: Egg taco; roasted chicken leg and mashed potatoes.
Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy; soup and sub sandwich.
Thursday: Bagel; tater tot casserole.
Friday: No school.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Pancake on a stick; biscuits and gravy.
Tuesday: Eggs and toast; crispitos, breadsticks.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; Philly sandwich.
Thursday: Egg cheese tornado; chicken wraps, chips.
Friday: No school.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: French toast sticks; chili and cinnamon roll.
Tuesday: Yogurt parfait; chef’s choice.
Wednesday: Coffee cake; corn dog, tri tater, carrots.
Thursday: Bagel with cream cheese; pizza, pasta, California blend, vegetables.
Friday: No school.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Pancakes, eggs, cereal bar, mandarin oranges, grape juice, milk; crispitos, broccoli, cheese sauce, fries, fruit salad, milk.
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs, sausage, toast, cereal bar, peaches, fruit punch, milk; beef and cheese enchiladas, refried beans, sweet rice, pineapple, milk.
Wednesday: Breakfast sandwiches, cereal, oranges, apple juice, milk; scalloped potatoes and ham, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges, apple crisp, milk.
Thursday: Mini cinnis, cereal, apple sauce, dragon punch juice, milk; pizza, lettuce salad, peas, pudding, milk.
Friday: No school.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Biscuits and gravy; cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookie.
Tuesday: Assorted Danishes; macaroni and cheese, dinner roll, green beans, apricots.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; pizza burgers, tater tots, corn, peaches.
Thursday: Muffins and yogurt; Frito boats, cinnamon roll, fruit cup, pears.
Friday: Cereal and toast; hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, baby carrots, oranges