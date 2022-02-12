 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School breakfast and lunch menus for Feb. 14-18

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Feb. 14-18

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Breaded pork patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken taquito, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Meatball sub sandwich, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, curly fries, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Friday: No school.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: French toast with syrup, sausage, juice box, tri tater, mixed fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, cornbread muffin, broccoli, peaches, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, carrots, pears, milk.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage; pork nachos.

Tuesday: Cinnamon rolls; deli sub and soup.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; turkey gravy day.

Thursday: Muffin; meatlovers pizza.

Friday: Breakfast on a stick; popcorn chicken.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Banana bread; hot beef, mashed potatoes.

Tuesday: Eggs; chicken alfredo, breadstick.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, chips.

Thursday: Oatmeal rounds; pepperoni calzones.

Friday: Doughnut; no school.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast bar; hot dog, baked beans, potato wedge, peaches, chocolate chip cookie.

Tuesday: Long john; sloppy joe, tater tots, mixed fruit, sugar cookie.

Wednesday: Grilled cheese; macaroni and cheese, peas, cherry tarts, tea roll.

Thursday: Turnover; turkey sub sandwich, Doritos, apple slices, oatmeal cookie.

Friday: Scrambled eggs and ham; burrito, green beans, orange slices, peanut butter sandwich.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Bacon and egg breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk; pizza, salad, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick, cereal, fruit, milk; mini corn dogs, crinkle fries, vegetables, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Cheese omelet, cubed hash browns, toast, fruit, milk; popcorn chicken, fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: French toast, sausage links, cereal, fruit, milk; rotini with meat sauce, vegetable, fruit, garlic bread, milk.

Friday: No school.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Biscuits and gravy; hamburger macaroni, dinner roll, green beans, mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Pop Tarts; chicken taco, rice, lettuce, apricots.

Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich; tater tot bar, cooked broccoli, cookies, pineapple.

Thursday: Cherry frudel; pizza burger, french fries, corn, peaches.

Friday: Cereal/toast; hamburgers, chips, baked beans, pears.

