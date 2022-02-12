School breakfast and lunch menus for Feb. 14-18

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Feb. 14-18
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Breaded pork patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken taquito, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Meatball sub sandwich, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, curly fries, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Friday: No school.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: French toast with syrup, sausage, juice box, tri tater, mixed fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, cornbread muffin, broccoli, peaches, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, carrots, pears, milk.
Thursday: No school.
People are also reading…
Friday: No school.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage; pork nachos.
Tuesday: Cinnamon rolls; deli sub and soup.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; turkey gravy day.
Thursday: Muffin; meatlovers pizza.
Friday: Breakfast on a stick; popcorn chicken.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Banana bread; hot beef, mashed potatoes.
Tuesday: Eggs; chicken alfredo, breadstick.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, chips.
Thursday: Oatmeal rounds; pepperoni calzones.
Friday: Doughnut; no school.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast bar; hot dog, baked beans, potato wedge, peaches, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday: Long john; sloppy joe, tater tots, mixed fruit, sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Grilled cheese; macaroni and cheese, peas, cherry tarts, tea roll.
Thursday: Turnover; turkey sub sandwich, Doritos, apple slices, oatmeal cookie.
Friday: Scrambled eggs and ham; burrito, green beans, orange slices, peanut butter sandwich.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Bacon and egg breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk; pizza, salad, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Pancake on a stick, cereal, fruit, milk; mini corn dogs, crinkle fries, vegetables, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Cheese omelet, cubed hash browns, toast, fruit, milk; popcorn chicken, fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: French toast, sausage links, cereal, fruit, milk; rotini with meat sauce, vegetable, fruit, garlic bread, milk.
Friday: No school.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Biscuits and gravy; hamburger macaroni, dinner roll, green beans, mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Pop Tarts; chicken taco, rice, lettuce, apricots.
Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich; tater tot bar, cooked broccoli, cookies, pineapple.
Thursday: Cherry frudel; pizza burger, french fries, corn, peaches.
Friday: Cereal/toast; hamburgers, chips, baked beans, pears.