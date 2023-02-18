Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Feb. 20-24
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Barbecue rib sandwich, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken tenders, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Thursday: Sack lunch – sandwich, carrots, chips, Oreos, juice box, milk.
Friday: Cheese calzone, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: High school only – hamburger on a bun, green beans, potato chips, baked beans, fruit juice, milk.
Wednesday: Pizza sticks and sauce, Gripz, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, mixed fruit, milk.
Thursday: Hot dog on a bun, broccoli, au gratin potatoes, applesauce cup, milk.
Friday: Cheese pizza, mixed vegetables, oven fries, apple, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Pop Tart; pork nachos.
Tuesday: Muffin; chicken nuggets.
Wednesday: Egg and cheese biscuit; pancakes and sausage.
Thursday: Breakfast on a stick; sloppy joes.
Friday: Yogurt and granola; lasagna and garlic bread.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Dutch waffles; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Eggs and toast; cavatina, breadsticks.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; Cheese raviolis.
Thursday: Mini cinnamon rolls; enchiladas.
Friday: Doughnuts; sub sandwiches (tuna available).
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Yogurt and cheese stick; hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, sweet potato fries, applesauce.
Tuesday: Tornado; crispito with cheese, corn, strawberry cup, Rice Krispies.
Wednesday: Doughnut; macaroni and cheese, peas, grapes, peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Thursday: Pancake stick; chicken sandwich, tri potato, tropical fruit, graham crackers.
Friday: Egg biscuit; tomato soup, grilled cheese, peach cup, chocolate chip cookie.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Choice of muffin; chicken alfredo, peas and garlic bread.
Wednesday: Pancakes and sausage; macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetable and breadstick
Thursday: Pretzel with cheese sauce; chef’s choice soup.
Friday: Cheese omelet and toast; fish sticks, broccoli, buttered noodles.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast pizza, cereal bar, pears, orange juice, milk; crispy chicken sandwich, cooked carrots, berries, potatoes, milk.
Tuesday: Apple frudel, Pop Tart, peaches, apple juice, milk; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Pancake on a stick, cereal, pineapple, grape juice, milk; turkey bacon cheese sandwich, french fries, green beans, peaches, milk.
Thursday: French toast, sausage, cereal bar, mandarin oranges, fruit punch, milk; tacos in a bag, refried beans, Mexican rice, pineapple, milk.
Friday: Doughnuts, yogurt, mixed fruit, mango juice, milk; ravioli lasagna, frozen green beans, garlic bread, Oreo fluff, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Pop Tarts; boneless wings, curly fries, baked beans, mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Breakfast rounds; nachos, Spanish rice, lettuce, pineapple.
Wednesday: Parfaits; cheese pizza, breadsticks, green beans, pears.
Thursday: Long johns; beef stew, dinner roll, cookies, apricots.
Friday: Cereal and toast; quesadilla, corn, rice, peaches.