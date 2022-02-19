School breakfast and lunch menus for Feb. 21-25

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Feb. 21-25
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Chicken fried chicken, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chili, cinnamon roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Thursday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Beef fiestada, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, green beans, potato chips, baked beans, fruit juice, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken patty on a bun, corn, baby carrots, peaches, cookie, milk.
Thursday: Hot dog on a bun, broccoli, au gratin potatoes, applesauce cup, milk.
Friday: Cheese pizza, mixed vegetables, oven fries, apple, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Pop Tart; hot dog.
Tuesday: Combo bar; teriyaki chicken bites.
Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich; breaded chicken sandwich.
Thursday: Doughnut; baked penne.
Friday: No school.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: French toast; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes.
Tuesday: Eggs; cheeseburger macaroni.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; soup.
Thursday: Egg sausage tornado; baked potato.
Friday: Doughnut; hot ham and cheese, chips.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Mini waffles; corn dogs, baked beans, potato wedge, mandarin oranges, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday: Nutrition bar; taco, green beans, peaches, peanut butter sandwich.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: Muffin; grilled cheese, tomato soup, fresh vegetables, apple slices.
Friday: Sausage biscuit; Gen Tso’s or popcorn chicken, broccoli and carrots, pineapple, fried rice, tea roll.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Pancakes and sausage patties, cereal, fruit, milk; tater tot casserole, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Sausage gravy and biscuits, cereal bar, fruit, milk; crispy chicken sandwich, tri taters, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: Mini cinnis, muffins, cereal, fruit, milk; chili and chicken noodle soup, vegetable sticks, fruit, cinnamon roll, milk.
Friday: Egg and cheese on an English muffin, Trix cereal bar, fruit, milk; crispitos, french fries, fruit, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Cereal bar; beef patty, mashed potatoes, California vegetables, mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Muffins and yogurt; tater tot casserole, green beans, dinner roll, pears.
Wednesday: Long johns; barbecue rib on a bun, french fries, baked beans, peaches.
Thursday: French toast sticks; chili, cinnamon rolls, fruit cups, apricots.
Friday: Cereal/toast; hot ham and cheese, chips, baby carrots, oranges.