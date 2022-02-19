 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School breakfast and lunch menus for Feb. 21-25

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Feb. 21-25

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Chicken fried chicken, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chili, cinnamon roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Thursday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Beef fiestada, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, green beans, potato chips, baked beans, fruit juice, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken patty on a bun, corn, baby carrots, peaches, cookie, milk.

Thursday: Hot dog on a bun, broccoli, au gratin potatoes, applesauce cup, milk.

Friday: Cheese pizza, mixed vegetables, oven fries, apple, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Pop Tart; hot dog.

Tuesday: Combo bar; teriyaki chicken bites.

Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich; breaded chicken sandwich.

Thursday: Doughnut; baked penne.

Friday: No school.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: French toast; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes.

Tuesday: Eggs; cheeseburger macaroni.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; soup.

Thursday: Egg sausage tornado; baked potato.

Friday: Doughnut; hot ham and cheese, chips.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Mini waffles; corn dogs, baked beans, potato wedge, mandarin oranges, chocolate chip cookie.

Tuesday: Nutrition bar; taco, green beans, peaches, peanut butter sandwich.

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: Muffin; grilled cheese, tomato soup, fresh vegetables, apple slices.

Friday: Sausage biscuit; Gen Tso’s or popcorn chicken, broccoli and carrots, pineapple, fried rice, tea roll.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Pancakes and sausage patties, cereal, fruit, milk; tater tot casserole, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Sausage gravy and biscuits, cereal bar, fruit, milk; crispy chicken sandwich, tri taters, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: Mini cinnis, muffins, cereal, fruit, milk; chili and chicken noodle soup, vegetable sticks, fruit, cinnamon roll, milk.

Friday: Egg and cheese on an English muffin, Trix cereal bar, fruit, milk; crispitos, french fries, fruit, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Cereal bar; beef patty, mashed potatoes, California vegetables, mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Muffins and yogurt; tater tot casserole, green beans, dinner roll, pears.

Wednesday: Long johns; barbecue rib on a bun, french fries, baked beans, peaches.

Thursday: French toast sticks; chili, cinnamon rolls, fruit cups, apricots.

Friday: Cereal/toast; hot ham and cheese, chips, baby carrots, oranges.

