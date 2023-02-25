Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Feb. 27-March 3
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Chicken fried chicken, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Breaded beef patty, baby potatoes, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: No school.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Burrito, seasoned fries, peaches, peas, pudding cup, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, corn, baby carrots, peaches, cookie, milk.
Wednesday: Pizza sticks with sauce, au gratin potatoes, green beans, fruit juice, milk.
Thursday: Hot dog on a bun, peas, oven fries, diced pears, ice cream sandwich, milk.
Friday: Garlic french bread pizza, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, sliced apples, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Nutrition bar; chicken patty sandwich.
Tuesday: Waffle sticks; walking taco.
Wednesday: Not available.
Thursday: Not available.
Friday: Not available.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Banana bread; mandarin chicken, fried rice.
Tuesday: Eggs and toast; corn dogs, hash browns.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; barbecue chicken sandwich, chips.
Thursday: Oatmeal rounds; Chipotle bowl, breadsticks.
Friday: Doughnuts; fish sandwich, chips.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Nutrition bar; calzone, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Tuesday: Grilled cheese; sub sandwich, Doritos, apples, Rice Krispie.
Wednesday: Mini bagels; nachos, corn, pineapple, peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Thursday: Apple cinnamon; biscuit and gravy, hash brown, peaches, oatmeal cookie.
Friday: Muffin; fish sticks, tater tots, grapes, sugar cookie.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Waffles and sausage; walking taco and refried beans.
Tuesday: Chef’s choice; Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn and roll.
Wednesday: Not available.
Thursday: Not available.
Friday: Not available.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Oatmeal, cereal, muffin, apple sauce, milk; turkey and ham sandwich, potatoes, green beans, peaches, milk.
Tuesday: Breakfast sandwich, cereal bar, pears, cheese stick, milk; hot dogs, chips, baked beans, potato salad, peaches, milk.
Wednesday: Not available.
Thursday: Not available.
Friday: Not available.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: French toast; beef patty, mashed potatoes with gravy, California vegetables, apricots.
Tuesday: Breakfast sandwich; Philly, curly fries, corn, peaches.
Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich; chicken legs, mashed potatoes with gravy, cooked carrots, mixed fruit.
Thursday: Cereal and toast; chicken sandwich, chips, baked beans, pears.
Friday: No school.