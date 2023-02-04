Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Feb. 6-10
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Popcorn chicken, breadstick, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Cheese quesadilla, churro, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Chicken nuggets, peas, salad mix, fruit juice, milk.
Tuesday: Pizza sticks and sauce, gripz, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, mixed fruit, milk.
People are also reading…
Wednesday: Taco casserole with chips, corn, romaine lettuce, peaches, milk.
Thursday: Fiestada, broccoli, baby carrots, sliced apples, milk.
Friday: Hamburger on a bun, green beans, pears, baked beans, baked Cheetos, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: UBR cookie; chicken fried steak and mashed potatoes.
Tuesday: Pancakes and sausage; chili and cinnamon roll.
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs; grilled chicken sandwich.
Thursday: Doughnut holes; spaghetti and garlic bread.
Friday: Diced potatoes, scrambled eggs, turkey bacon and cheese; chicken strips and waffles.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: French toast; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and dinner roll.
Tuesday: Eggs and toast; chicken alfredo.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chili and chicken noodle soup.
Thursday: French toast tornado; tacos and breadsticks.
Friday: Doughnuts; fiestadas.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Breakfast pizza; chicken nuggets, green beans and roll.
Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy; chicken taco and corn salsa.
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs and toast; meatball sub, chips and peas.
Thursday: Combo bar; meal in a bowl.
Friday: Power bites; hamburger or cheeseburger, potato smiles and broccoli.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Combo bar; pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and pears.
Tuesday: Pancake on a stick; crispito, cookies, celery and peanut butter, and peaches.
Wednesday: Cereal and toast; corn dogs, chips, baby carrots, applesauce cups.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.