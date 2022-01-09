School breakfast and lunch menus for Jan. 10-15

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Jan. 10
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, yogurt, cheese stick, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken taquito, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Chili, cinnamon roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: French toast sticks and sausage, syrup, oven tri taters, peaches, fruit juice box, milk.
Tuesday: Garlic french bread pizza, marinara sauce cup, green beans, carrots, mixed fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Fiestada, corn, romaine lettuce, juice cup, pudding cup, milk.
Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, baby carrots, vegetarian beans, pears, Cheez it, milk.
Friday: Chicken nuggets, mixed vegetables, peas, applesauce cup, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Fish sticks, macaroni and cheese, green beans, peas, mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, french fries, cooked carrots, applesauce, milk.
Wednesday: French toast sticks, sausage patty, tater tots, warm apples, orange juice.
Thursday: Breaded chicken patty sandwich, baked beans, salad, peaches, milk.
Friday: Spaghetti and meatballs, corn, pears, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Combo bar; pizza.
Tuesday: Muffin; walking taco.
Wednesday: Waffle sticks; Wildcat bowl (KFC Bowl).
Thursday: Eggs and toast; lasagna rollup.
Friday: UBR cookie; barbecue pulled pork sandwich.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Mini cinnis; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Eggs; cavatina, breadstick.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; soup.
Thursday: Dutch waffles; taco salad.
Friday: Donuts; hot ham and cheese, chips.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast bar; corn dogs, baked beans, potato wedges, grapes, Rice Krispie treat.
Tuesday: Cinnamon roll; chicken sandwich, tater tots, peaches, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday: French toast sticks; nachos, green beans, pineapple, peanut butter sandwich.
Thursday: Turnover; chili, grilled cheese, vegetables, sliced apples.
Friday: Mini bagels; chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, corn, cherry tarts, tea roll.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Tornado; popcorn chicken and green beans.
Tuesday: Coffee cake; tacos and tater tots.
Wednesday: French toast; hot dog or cheddar dog, chips.
Thursday: Power bites; chicken noodle soup.
Friday: Biscuits and gravy; pulled pork sandwiches, corn.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Mini cinnis, cocoa puffs, fruit, juice, milk; mini corn dogs, crinkle fries, baked beans, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Dutch waffles with blueberry sauce, variety of cereal, cran-raspberry juice, fruit, milk; crispy chicken sandwich, tater tots, cole slaw, pears, milk.
Wednesday: Pancakes and sausage, Lucky Charms, fruit, juice, milk; deli sandwiches, chips, veggie sticks, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Egg and cheese English muffin, Trix cereal, fruit, juice, milk; pizza quesadilla, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Oatmeal, toast, cereal, juice, milk; chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Pancake on a stick; chicken strips, curly fries, peas, apricots.
Tuesday: Stuffed bagels; tater tot casserole, green beans, dinner roll, mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Breakfast burrito; chicken cordon bleu, scalloped potatoes, corn, peaches.
Thursday: Parfaits; beef stew, dinner rolls, cookies, pears.
Friday: Cereal/toast; hot ham and cheese, chips, baby carrots, oranges.