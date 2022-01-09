 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School breakfast and lunch menus for Jan. 10-15

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Jan. 10

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, yogurt, cheese stick, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken taquito, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Chili, cinnamon roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: French toast sticks and sausage, syrup, oven tri taters, peaches, fruit juice box, milk.

Tuesday: Garlic french bread pizza, marinara sauce cup, green beans, carrots, mixed fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Fiestada, corn, romaine lettuce, juice cup, pudding cup, milk.

Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, baby carrots, vegetarian beans, pears, Cheez it, milk.

Friday: Chicken nuggets, mixed vegetables, peas, applesauce cup, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Fish sticks, macaroni and cheese, green beans, peas, mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, french fries, cooked carrots, applesauce, milk.

Wednesday: French toast sticks, sausage patty, tater tots, warm apples, orange juice.

Thursday: Breaded chicken patty sandwich, baked beans, salad, peaches, milk.

Friday: Spaghetti and meatballs, corn, pears, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Combo bar; pizza.

Tuesday: Muffin; walking taco.

Wednesday: Waffle sticks; Wildcat bowl (KFC Bowl).

Thursday: Eggs and toast; lasagna rollup.

Friday: UBR cookie; barbecue pulled pork sandwich.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Mini cinnis; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Eggs; cavatina, breadstick.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; soup.

Thursday: Dutch waffles; taco salad.

Friday: Donuts; hot ham and cheese, chips.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast bar; corn dogs, baked beans, potato wedges, grapes, Rice Krispie treat.

Tuesday: Cinnamon roll; chicken sandwich, tater tots, peaches, chocolate chip cookie.

Wednesday: French toast sticks; nachos, green beans, pineapple, peanut butter sandwich.

Thursday: Turnover; chili, grilled cheese, vegetables, sliced apples.

Friday: Mini bagels; chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, corn, cherry tarts, tea roll.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Tornado; popcorn chicken and green beans.

Tuesday: Coffee cake; tacos and tater tots.

Wednesday: French toast; hot dog or cheddar dog, chips.

Thursday: Power bites; chicken noodle soup.

Friday: Biscuits and gravy; pulled pork sandwiches, corn.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Mini cinnis, cocoa puffs, fruit, juice, milk; mini corn dogs, crinkle fries, baked beans, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Dutch waffles with blueberry sauce, variety of cereal, cran-raspberry juice, fruit, milk; crispy chicken sandwich, tater tots, cole slaw, pears, milk.

Wednesday: Pancakes and sausage, Lucky Charms, fruit, juice, milk; deli sandwiches, chips, veggie sticks, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Egg and cheese English muffin, Trix cereal, fruit, juice, milk; pizza quesadilla, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Oatmeal, toast, cereal, juice, milk; chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Pancake on a stick; chicken strips, curly fries, peas, apricots.

Tuesday: Stuffed bagels; tater tot casserole, green beans, dinner roll, mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Breakfast burrito; chicken cordon bleu, scalloped potatoes, corn, peaches.

Thursday: Parfaits; beef stew, dinner rolls, cookies, pears.

Friday: Cereal/toast; hot ham and cheese, chips, baby carrots, oranges.

