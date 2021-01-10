 Skip to main content
School breakfast and lunch menus for Jan. 11-15
School breakfast and lunch menus for Jan. 11-15

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Jan. 11

Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Chicken tenders, onion rings, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken taquito, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken alfredo, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.

Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: French toast sticks, sausage, oven tri taters, peaches, fruit juice box, milk.

Tuesday: Garlic french bread, green beans, carrots, mixed fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Fiestada, corn, romaine lettuce, orange juice cup, pudding cup, milk.

Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, cheez it, baby carrots, pears, milk.

Friday: Chicken nuggets, mixed vegetables, applesauce cup, milk.

Cedar Bluffs

Public SchoolsMonday: Pop tarts; meatloaf with macaroni and cheese.

Tuesday: Breakfast on a stick; chicken fried steak and mashed potatoes.

Wednesday: Apple churros; grilled cheese and tomato soup.

Thursday: Breakfast sandwich; orange chicken.

Friday: French toast; cheeseburger.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Banana bread; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Eggs; hamburgers, fries.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chili soup, cinnamon roll.

Thursday: Pancake on a stick; chicken fajitas, breadsticks, fiesta beans.

Friday: Donuts; pizza, cookie.

Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Breakfast bar; hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, potato wedge, peaches, chocolate chip cookie.

Tuesday: Cinnamon roll; taco, corn, tropical fruit, peanut butter sandwich.

Wednesday: Pancake stick; turkey sub, sun chips, orange slices, sugar cookie.

Thursday: Grilled cheese; ham patty sandwich, tater tots, applesauce, rice krispie treat.

Friday: Muffin; macaroni and cheese, green beans, fruit cocktail, tea roll.

North Bend

Central SchoolsMonday: Long johns; popcorn chicken.

Tuesday: Pancakes; taco or fajita.

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs; pigs in a blanket.

Thursday: A+ biscuit; chicken rice casserole.

Friday: Oatmeal; chicken fried steak.

Oakland-Craig

Public SchoolsMonday: Egg, ham and cheese breakfast croissant, fruit, milk; knight fried chicken bowl, strawberry cup, milk.

Tuesday: Mini chocolate chip pancakes, fruit, milk; hot ham and cheese everything sliders, seasoned peas, peaches, milk.

Wednesday: Breakfast tac-go, fruit, milk; grilled cheese, tomato soup, sliced pears, milk.

Thursday: Cheesy eggs, whole grain toast, juice, milk; mac-n-wings bowl, mixed vegetables, fruit cocktail, milk.

Friday: Cinnamon roll, peaches, hot chocolate; pizza, breadsticks, marinara, green beans, milk.

Scribner-Snyder

Public SchoolsMonday: Pop tarts; barbecue pork sandwich, chips, green beans, mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Banana bread; chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, California vegetables, applesauce.

Wednesday: Long john; pizza burgers, tater tots, corn, peaches.

Thursday: Muffins and yogurt; enchilada, rice, lettuce, pears.

Friday: Cereal, toast; hamburgers, chips, baked beans, apricots.

Tags

