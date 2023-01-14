 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School breakfast and lunch menus for Jan. 16-20

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Jan. 16-20

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Hot dog with chili, smile fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, yogurt, cheese stick, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Chili or chicken noodle soup, cinnamon roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Friday: Beef fiestada, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Garlic french bread pizza with sauce, oven tri taters, corn, fruit juice, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, applesauce cup, milk.

Thursday: Crispito, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, peach cups, milk.

Friday: Mini corn dogs, oven fries, salad mix, carrots, fruit juice, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Toasted ham and cheese sandwich, tater tots, baked beans and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, corn, pears and garlic bread.

Thursday: Barbecue meatballs, mashed potatoes, carrots and pineapple.

Friday: French bread pizza, peas, salad, peaches or mixed fruit.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: French toast; barbecue rib sandwich.

Wednesday: Cereal bar; chicken pot stickers.

Thursday: Breakfast on a stick; grilled cheese and tomato soup.

Friday: Stuffed bagel; popcorn chicken.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Waffles; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Eggs and toast; turkey, croissants.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwich, hash brown.

Thursday: French toast tornadoes; tacos.

Friday: Doughnuts; quesadilla.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Tornadoes; hot ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli and chips.

Wednesday: Pancakes and sausage; chicken pot pie, dinner roll.

Thursday: A+ biscuit; sloppy joe, tater tots, green beans.

Friday: Cherry strudel bites; crispito, refried beans, Spanish rice.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Biscuits and gravy; chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, peaches.

Tuesday: Mini cinnamon roll; chicken sandwich, baked beans, chips, apricots.

Wednesday: Muffins and yogurt; turkey and gravy over potatoes, dinner roll, Normandy vegetables, mixed fruit.

Thursday: Long Johns; crispito, chips and salsa, refried beans, pineapple.

Friday: Cereal and toast; hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, baby carrots, pears.

