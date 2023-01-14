School breakfast and lunch menus for Jan. 16-20

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Jan. 16-20
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Hot dog with chili, smile fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, yogurt, cheese stick, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Chili or chicken noodle soup, cinnamon roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Friday: Beef fiestada, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Garlic french bread pizza with sauce, oven tri taters, corn, fruit juice, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, applesauce cup, milk.
Thursday: Crispito, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, peach cups, milk.
Friday: Mini corn dogs, oven fries, salad mix, carrots, fruit juice, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Toasted ham and cheese sandwich, tater tots, baked beans and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, corn, pears and garlic bread.
Thursday: Barbecue meatballs, mashed potatoes, carrots and pineapple.
Friday: French bread pizza, peas, salad, peaches or mixed fruit.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: French toast; barbecue rib sandwich.
Wednesday: Cereal bar; chicken pot stickers.
Thursday: Breakfast on a stick; grilled cheese and tomato soup.
Friday: Stuffed bagel; popcorn chicken.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Waffles; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Eggs and toast; turkey, croissants.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwich, hash brown.
Thursday: French toast tornadoes; tacos.
Friday: Doughnuts; quesadilla.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Tornadoes; hot ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli and chips.
Wednesday: Pancakes and sausage; chicken pot pie, dinner roll.
Thursday: A+ biscuit; sloppy joe, tater tots, green beans.
Friday: Cherry strudel bites; crispito, refried beans, Spanish rice.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Biscuits and gravy; chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, peaches.
Tuesday: Mini cinnamon roll; chicken sandwich, baked beans, chips, apricots.
Wednesday: Muffins and yogurt; turkey and gravy over potatoes, dinner roll, Normandy vegetables, mixed fruit.
Thursday: Long Johns; crispito, chips and salsa, refried beans, pineapple.
Friday: Cereal and toast; hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, baby carrots, pears.