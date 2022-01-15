School breakfast and lunch menus for Jan. 17-21

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Jan. 17
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Pizza twist with sauce, oven tri taters, corn, fruit juice, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, applesauce cup, milk.
Thursday: Burrito, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, mandarin oranges, milk.
Friday: Hamburger on a bun, oven fries, carrots, fruit juice, Rice Krispie treat, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: No school.
Wednesday: Hot dog, french fries, baked beans, mandarin oranges, milk.
Thursday: Stuffed crust cheese pizza slice, salad, corn, pears.
Friday: Chili, tater tots, peaches, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Chili and cinnamon roll.
Wednesday: Smile delights; chicken drumstick.
Thursday: Breakfast on a stick; chicken alfredo.
Friday: Bagel and cream cheese; hot dog.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Mini pancakes; hot beef, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Eggs; chipotle bowl.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; creamed chicken, mashed potatoes, biscuit.
Thursday: Egg cheese tornado; chicken wraps, chips.
Friday: Donuts; fiestada.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Pop Tarts; hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, potato wedge, tropical fruit, oatmeal cookie.
Wednesday: Egg omelet; meatball sub, Doritos, grapes, chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday: Donut; sausage gravy and biscuits, hash brown, applesauce, Rice Krispie treat.
Friday: Sausage biscuit; Gen Tso’s or popcorn chicken, broccoli and carrots, pineapple, fried rice, tea roll.
North Be
nd Central Schools
Monday: A+ biscuit; pot pies.
Tuesday: Combo bar; oriental dinner, broccoli and cauliflower.
Wednesday: Pop Tarts; pigs in a blanket, baked beans.
Thursday: Funnel cake; vegetable beef soup or chicken noodle soup.
Friday: Pretzel with cheese; hoagie sandwich, chips.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Bacon and egg breakfast pizza, Cocoa Puffs cereal bar, fruit, juice, milk; pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Pancake on a stick, Fruit Loops, fruit, juice, milk; chili and chicken noodle soup, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Cheesy eggs, Lucky Charms, toast, juice, milk; hot dog, potato wedges, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Strawberry cream cheese mini bagels, Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, fruit, milk, juice; ravioli lasagna, vegetable, fruit, garlic bread, milk.
Friday: Cereal, Pop Tarts, fruit, juice, milk; chicken tenders, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast rounds; cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple.
Tuesday: Pancakes; barbecue pork sandwich, french fries, baked beans, apricots.
Wednesday: Muffins and yogurt; cheese pizza, breadsticks, lettuce, peaches.
Thursday: Bagels with cream cheese; cream chicken over biscuits, peas, cookies, pears.
Friday: Cereal/toast; chicken sandwich, chips, corn, mixed fruit.