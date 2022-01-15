 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School breakfast and lunch menus for Jan. 17-21

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Pizza twist with sauce, oven tri taters, corn, fruit juice, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, applesauce cup, milk.

Thursday: Burrito, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, mandarin oranges, milk.

Friday: Hamburger on a bun, oven fries, carrots, fruit juice, Rice Krispie treat, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: No school.

Wednesday: Hot dog, french fries, baked beans, mandarin oranges, milk.

Thursday: Stuffed crust cheese pizza slice, salad, corn, pears.

Friday: Chili, tater tots, peaches, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Chili and cinnamon roll.

Wednesday: Smile delights; chicken drumstick.

Thursday: Breakfast on a stick; chicken alfredo.

Friday: Bagel and cream cheese; hot dog.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Mini pancakes; hot beef, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Eggs; chipotle bowl.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; creamed chicken, mashed potatoes, biscuit.

Thursday: Egg cheese tornado; chicken wraps, chips.

Friday: Donuts; fiestada.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Pop Tarts; hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, potato wedge, tropical fruit, oatmeal cookie.

Wednesday: Egg omelet; meatball sub, Doritos, grapes, chocolate chip cookie.

Thursday: Donut; sausage gravy and biscuits, hash brown, applesauce, Rice Krispie treat.

Friday: Sausage biscuit; Gen Tso’s or popcorn chicken, broccoli and carrots, pineapple, fried rice, tea roll.

North Be

nd Central Schools

Monday: A+ biscuit; pot pies.

Tuesday: Combo bar; oriental dinner, broccoli and cauliflower.

Wednesday: Pop Tarts; pigs in a blanket, baked beans.

Thursday: Funnel cake; vegetable beef soup or chicken noodle soup.

Friday: Pretzel with cheese; hoagie sandwich, chips.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Bacon and egg breakfast pizza, Cocoa Puffs cereal bar, fruit, juice, milk; pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick, Fruit Loops, fruit, juice, milk; chili and chicken noodle soup, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Cheesy eggs, Lucky Charms, toast, juice, milk; hot dog, potato wedges, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Strawberry cream cheese mini bagels, Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, fruit, milk, juice; ravioli lasagna, vegetable, fruit, garlic bread, milk.

Friday: Cereal, Pop Tarts, fruit, juice, milk; chicken tenders, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast rounds; cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple.

Tuesday: Pancakes; barbecue pork sandwich, french fries, baked beans, apricots.

Wednesday: Muffins and yogurt; cheese pizza, breadsticks, lettuce, peaches.

Thursday: Bagels with cream cheese; cream chicken over biscuits, peas, cookies, pears.

Friday: Cereal/toast; chicken sandwich, chips, corn, mixed fruit.

