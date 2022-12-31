 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School breakfast and lunch menus for Jan. 2-6

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Jan. 2-6

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: No school.

Wednesday: Tater tots with taco meat and cheese, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken tenders, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Breakfast pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: No school.

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: Cook’s choice; crispitos, breadsticks.

Friday: Doughnuts; pizza.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: No school.

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, toast, cereal, juice, fruit, milk; hamburgers, french fries, baked beans, mixed fruit, milk.

Thursday: Mini cinnamon rolls, cereal bar, fruit, juice, milk; walking tacos, refried beans, rice, pineapple, milk.

Friday: Doughnuts, cereal, mango juice, diced pears, milk; chicken alfredo, broccoli, hot cinnamon pears, breadstick, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: No school.

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: Combo bar; pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, peaches.

Friday: Cereal and toast; chili, cinnamon rolls, fruit cup, apricots.

