School breakfast and lunch menus for Jan. 23-27

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Jan. 23-27
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Chicken fried chicken, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Barbecue rib sandwich, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Pork patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: French bread pepperoni pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Chicken nuggets, mixed vegetables, salad mix, bunny friends, juice, milk.
Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, corn, broccoli, peaches, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken patty on a bun, carrots, baked beans, juice, graham cracker treat, milk.
Thursday: Pasta and meat sauce, peas, breadstick, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.
Friday: Pizza sticks and sauce, green beans, oven fries, diced pears, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Chicken taco salad, green beans and applesauce.
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, french fries, carrots and peaches.
Wednesday: Mini chocolate chip french toast, tater tots, mixed berry cup and orange juice.
Thursday: Breaded chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, carrots and pineapple.
Friday: Stuffed crust cheese pizza, salad, corn and pears.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Combo bar; macaroni and cheese.
Tuesday: Breakfast pizza; crispitos.
Wednesday: Waffles; hot dog.
Thursday: Doughnut; chicken noodle soup.
Friday: Piggly Wigglies; pizza.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Mini cinnamon rolls; mandarin chicken fried rice.
Tuesday: Eggs and toast; raviolis.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chili and chicken noodle soup.
Thursday: Egg cheese tornadoes; Chipotle rice bowl.
Friday: Doughnuts; corn dogs.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Scrambled eggs and toast; hot dog or cheddar dog, baked beans.
Tuesday: Combo bar; chicken rice casserole, peas and a roll.
Wednesday: Coffee cake; cheesy pulled pork sandwich, green beans.
Thursday: Yogurt parfait; Italian dunkers, broccoli.
Friday: Sausage biscuit; chicken nuggets, french fries.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Pancakes, eggs, sausages, cereal, orange tang juice, milk; pork steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, dinner roll, pears, milk.
Tuesday: Breakfast burrito, cereal bar, dragon fruit juice, mandarin oranges, milk; orange chicken, rice, mixed vegetables, egg rolls, fortune cookies, milk.
Wednesday: French toast, cereal, sausage, fruit punch, peaches, milk; corn dogs, tater tots, peas and carrots, strawberry applesauce, milk.
Thursday: Breakfast pizza, Pop Tart bites, pears, grape juice, milk; spaghetti, peas, garlic bread, Jell-O with fruit, milk.
Friday: Doughnuts, yogurt, blueberries, orange juice, milk; crispy chicken sandwich, chips, baked beans, fruit, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: French toast; chicken strips, curly fries, baked beans, mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Breakfast round; macaroni and cheese, dinner roll, green beans, tropical fruit.
Wednesday: Bagel with cream cheese; walking taco, chips and salsa, refried beans, pears.
Thursday: Breakfast sandwich; cream chicken over biscuits, peas, cookies, peaches.
Friday: Cereal and toast; hamburgers, chips, baby carrots, apricots.