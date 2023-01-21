 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

School breakfast and lunch menus for Jan. 23-27

  • 0
Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Jan. 23-27

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Chicken fried chicken, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Barbecue rib sandwich, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Pork patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: French bread pepperoni pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Chicken nuggets, mixed vegetables, salad mix, bunny friends, juice, milk.

Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, corn, broccoli, peaches, milk.

People are also reading…

Wednesday: Chicken patty on a bun, carrots, baked beans, juice, graham cracker treat, milk.

Thursday: Pasta and meat sauce, peas, breadstick, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.

Friday: Pizza sticks and sauce, green beans, oven fries, diced pears, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Chicken taco salad, green beans and applesauce.

Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, french fries, carrots and peaches.

Wednesday: Mini chocolate chip french toast, tater tots, mixed berry cup and orange juice.

Thursday: Breaded chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, carrots and pineapple.

Friday: Stuffed crust cheese pizza, salad, corn and pears.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Combo bar; macaroni and cheese.

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza; crispitos.

Wednesday: Waffles; hot dog.

Thursday: Doughnut; chicken noodle soup.

Friday: Piggly Wigglies; pizza.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Mini cinnamon rolls; mandarin chicken fried rice.

Tuesday: Eggs and toast; raviolis.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chili and chicken noodle soup.

Thursday: Egg cheese tornadoes; Chipotle rice bowl.

Friday: Doughnuts; corn dogs.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Scrambled eggs and toast; hot dog or cheddar dog, baked beans.

Tuesday: Combo bar; chicken rice casserole, peas and a roll.

Wednesday: Coffee cake; cheesy pulled pork sandwich, green beans.

Thursday: Yogurt parfait; Italian dunkers, broccoli.

Friday: Sausage biscuit; chicken nuggets, french fries.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Pancakes, eggs, sausages, cereal, orange tang juice, milk; pork steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, dinner roll, pears, milk.

Tuesday: Breakfast burrito, cereal bar, dragon fruit juice, mandarin oranges, milk; orange chicken, rice, mixed vegetables, egg rolls, fortune cookies, milk.

Wednesday: French toast, cereal, sausage, fruit punch, peaches, milk; corn dogs, tater tots, peas and carrots, strawberry applesauce, milk.

Thursday: Breakfast pizza, Pop Tart bites, pears, grape juice, milk; spaghetti, peas, garlic bread, Jell-O with fruit, milk.

Friday: Doughnuts, yogurt, blueberries, orange juice, milk; crispy chicken sandwich, chips, baked beans, fruit, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: French toast; chicken strips, curly fries, baked beans, mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Breakfast round; macaroni and cheese, dinner roll, green beans, tropical fruit.

Wednesday: Bagel with cream cheese; walking taco, chips and salsa, refried beans, pears.

Thursday: Breakfast sandwich; cream chicken over biscuits, peas, cookies, peaches.

Friday: Cereal and toast; hamburgers, chips, baby carrots, apricots.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese New Year horoscopes predict a bumpy year for these four signs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News