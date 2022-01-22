 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School breakfast and lunch menus for Jan. 24-28

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Jan. 24

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Chicken nuggets, mixed vegetables, salad mix, bunny friends, juice, milk.

Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, corn, carrots, peaches, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken patty on a bun, peas, baked beans, juice, graham cracker treat, milk.

Thursday: Hot dog on a bun, broccoli, baby carrots, mixed fruit, ice cream sandwich, milk.

Friday: Pizza sticks with sauce, green beans, oven fries, diced pears, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Pulled pork tacos, fiesta rice, corn, applesauce, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, cooked broccoli, french fries, pineapple, milk.

Wednesday: French toast sticks (K-3), biscuits and gravy (4-8), sausage patty, warm apples, orange juice.

Thursday: Sloppy joe, salad, baked beans, pears.

Friday: Taco tater tots, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Pop Tart; breaded pork patty.

Tuesday: French toast stick; taquitos.

Wednesday: Bagel bites; biscuit, gravy and sausage.

Thursday: Egg taco; spaghetti and meatballs.

Friday: Donut; chicken nuggets.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Mini waffles; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Eggs; chicken alfredo, breadstick.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; soup.

Thursday: Oatmeal round; hamburgers, chips.

Friday: Donuts; pizza.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Nutrition bar; fiestada, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Tuesday: Mini pancakes; sloppy joes, tater tots, mandarin oranges, sugar cookie.

Wednesday: Cinnamon roll; ham patty sandwich, tater tots, applesauce, Rice Krispie treat.

Thursday: French toast sticks; hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries, peaches, oatmeal cookie.

Friday: Long john; ham and potatoes au gratin, green beans, sliced apples, cinnamon roll.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Pancakes; walking tacos and tater tots.

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza; Italian dunkers with meat sauce and pears.

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs; chili dogs and fries.

Thursday: Cheese omelet; potato soup.

Friday: Coffee cake; fish patty with broccoli and rice casserole.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Mini cinnis, cereal, fruit, milk, juice; mini corn dogs, smiles, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick, cereal, fruit, milk; rotini with meat sauce, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Cheesy eggs with ham, tri taters, toast, cereal, juice; pulled pork on a bun, crinkle fries, vegetable, milk.

Thursday: Waffles, sausage links, cereal, juice, milk; taco in a bag, refried beans, fruit, milk.

Friday: Homemade oatmeal, cereal, fruit, milk; scalloped potatoes and ham, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Combo bar; Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, California vegetables, peaches.

Tuesday: Waffles; shepherd’s pie, dinner roll, peas, mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Cherry frudel; nachos, refried beans, lettuce, pineapple.

Thursday: Banana bread; chili, cinnamon roll, fruit cup, apricots.

Friday: Cereal/toast; burrito, chips and salsa, rice, pears.

