School breakfast and lunch menus for Jan. 24-28

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Jan. 24
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Chicken nuggets, mixed vegetables, salad mix, bunny friends, juice, milk.
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, corn, carrots, peaches, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken patty on a bun, peas, baked beans, juice, graham cracker treat, milk.
Thursday: Hot dog on a bun, broccoli, baby carrots, mixed fruit, ice cream sandwich, milk.
Friday: Pizza sticks with sauce, green beans, oven fries, diced pears, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Pulled pork tacos, fiesta rice, corn, applesauce, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, cooked broccoli, french fries, pineapple, milk.
Wednesday: French toast sticks (K-3), biscuits and gravy (4-8), sausage patty, warm apples, orange juice.
Thursday: Sloppy joe, salad, baked beans, pears.
Friday: Taco tater tots, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Pop Tart; breaded pork patty.
Tuesday: French toast stick; taquitos.
Wednesday: Bagel bites; biscuit, gravy and sausage.
Thursday: Egg taco; spaghetti and meatballs.
Friday: Donut; chicken nuggets.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Mini waffles; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Eggs; chicken alfredo, breadstick.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; soup.
Thursday: Oatmeal round; hamburgers, chips.
Friday: Donuts; pizza.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Nutrition bar; fiestada, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Tuesday: Mini pancakes; sloppy joes, tater tots, mandarin oranges, sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Cinnamon roll; ham patty sandwich, tater tots, applesauce, Rice Krispie treat.
Thursday: French toast sticks; hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries, peaches, oatmeal cookie.
Friday: Long john; ham and potatoes au gratin, green beans, sliced apples, cinnamon roll.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Pancakes; walking tacos and tater tots.
Tuesday: Breakfast pizza; Italian dunkers with meat sauce and pears.
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs; chili dogs and fries.
Thursday: Cheese omelet; potato soup.
Friday: Coffee cake; fish patty with broccoli and rice casserole.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Mini cinnis, cereal, fruit, milk, juice; mini corn dogs, smiles, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Pancake on a stick, cereal, fruit, milk; rotini with meat sauce, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Cheesy eggs with ham, tri taters, toast, cereal, juice; pulled pork on a bun, crinkle fries, vegetable, milk.
Thursday: Waffles, sausage links, cereal, juice, milk; taco in a bag, refried beans, fruit, milk.
Friday: Homemade oatmeal, cereal, fruit, milk; scalloped potatoes and ham, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Combo bar; Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, California vegetables, peaches.
Tuesday: Waffles; shepherd’s pie, dinner roll, peas, mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Cherry frudel; nachos, refried beans, lettuce, pineapple.
Thursday: Banana bread; chili, cinnamon roll, fruit cup, apricots.
Friday: Cereal/toast; burrito, chips and salsa, rice, pears.