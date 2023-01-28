 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

School breakfast and lunch menus for Jan. 30-Feb. 3

  • 0
Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 3

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Orange chicken rice bowl, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Crispito with cheese sauce, tater tots, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Walking taco, cornbread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken alfredo, garlic breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrots, fruit cup, treat, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Pepperoni pizza, potato smiles, carrots, pears, Oreo cookies, milk.

Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun, mixed fruit, broccoli, baby carrots, potato chips, milk.

People are also reading…

Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, carrots, pears, milk.

Thursday: Crispito, corn, mixed vegetable, clementine, milk.

Friday: Pizza crunchers, oven fries, romaine lettuce, juice cup, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Chicken nuggets, broccoli, french fries and pineapple.

Tuesday: Taco tater tots, green beans and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Not available.

Thursday: Not available.

Friday: Not available.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Pop Tart; breaded pork patty and au gratin potatoes.

Tuesday: Bagel bites; walking taco.

Wednesday: Dutch waffle; chicken pot stickers.

Thursday: Breakfast sandwich; grilled cheese and tomato soup.

Friday: Apple nachos; hamburgers.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Dutch waffles; hot beef, mashed potatoes, dinner rolls.

Tuesday: Eggs and toast; macaroni and cheese, corn bread.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwich, hash brown.

Thursday: Oatmeal rounds; meatball subs.

Friday: Doughnuts; pizza.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Choice of bagel; tacos, Spanish rice, corn salsa.

Tuesday: Waffles and sausage links; kielbasa and scalloped potatoes.

Wednesday: Not available.

Thursday: Not available.

Friday: Not available.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Mini cinnamon rolls, cereal, mixed berries, mango juice, milk; chicken fajitas, black beans, rice, salsa, pineapple, milk.

Tuesday: Breakfast sandwich, yogurt, diced peaches, dragon punch, cheese stick, milk; hamburgers, fries, baked beans, lettuce salad, mixed fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Not available.

Thursday: Not available.

Friday: Not available.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Stuffed bagel; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, peaches.

Tuesday: Pop Tarts; tater tot casserole, green beans, dinner roll, mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Mini waffles; Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, pears.

Thursday: Apple frudel; open face pot pie, peas, cookies, mixed fruit.

Friday: Cereal and toast; chicken sandwich, chips, baked beans, pineapple.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News