School breakfast and lunch menus for Jan. 30-Feb. 3

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 3
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Orange chicken rice bowl, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Crispito with cheese sauce, tater tots, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Walking taco, cornbread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken alfredo, garlic breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrots, fruit cup, treat, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Pepperoni pizza, potato smiles, carrots, pears, Oreo cookies, milk.
Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun, mixed fruit, broccoli, baby carrots, potato chips, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, carrots, pears, milk.
Thursday: Crispito, corn, mixed vegetable, clementine, milk.
Friday: Pizza crunchers, oven fries, romaine lettuce, juice cup, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Chicken nuggets, broccoli, french fries and pineapple.
Tuesday: Taco tater tots, green beans and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Not available.
Thursday: Not available.
Friday: Not available.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Pop Tart; breaded pork patty and au gratin potatoes.
Tuesday: Bagel bites; walking taco.
Wednesday: Dutch waffle; chicken pot stickers.
Thursday: Breakfast sandwich; grilled cheese and tomato soup.
Friday: Apple nachos; hamburgers.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Dutch waffles; hot beef, mashed potatoes, dinner rolls.
Tuesday: Eggs and toast; macaroni and cheese, corn bread.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwich, hash brown.
Thursday: Oatmeal rounds; meatball subs.
Friday: Doughnuts; pizza.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Choice of bagel; tacos, Spanish rice, corn salsa.
Tuesday: Waffles and sausage links; kielbasa and scalloped potatoes.
Wednesday: Not available.
Thursday: Not available.
Friday: Not available.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Mini cinnamon rolls, cereal, mixed berries, mango juice, milk; chicken fajitas, black beans, rice, salsa, pineapple, milk.
Tuesday: Breakfast sandwich, yogurt, diced peaches, dragon punch, cheese stick, milk; hamburgers, fries, baked beans, lettuce salad, mixed fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Not available.
Thursday: Not available.
Friday: Not available.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Stuffed bagel; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, peaches.
Tuesday: Pop Tarts; tater tot casserole, green beans, dinner roll, mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Mini waffles; Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, pears.
Thursday: Apple frudel; open face pot pie, peas, cookies, mixed fruit.
Friday: Cereal and toast; chicken sandwich, chips, baked beans, pineapple.