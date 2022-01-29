 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School breakfast and lunch menus for Jan. 31-Feb. 4

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Jan. 31 Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Pepperoni pizza, potato smiles, carrots, pears, Oreo cookies, milk.

Tuesday: Corn dog, salad mix, green beans, applesauce cup, Cheez It, milk.

Wednesday: Pasta and meat sauce, peas, breadstick, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.

Thursday: Garlic french bread pizza, corn, carrots, clementine, milk.

Friday: Pizza crunchers, oven fries, romaine lettuce, juice cup, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Not available.

Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese.

Wednesday: Corn dog.

Thursday: Chicken noodle casserole.

Friday: Pizza.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: French toast; mandarin chicken, fried rice, egg roll.

Tuesday: Eggs; macaroni and cheese, muffin.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwich, tri tater.

Thursday: French toast tornado; sub sandwich, chips.

Friday: Donuts; pizza.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Apple frudel; pork patty, mashed potatoes, corn, peaches.

Tuesday: Assorted danishes; turkey wrap, chips, baby carrots, mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; beef tips over potatoes, peas, dinner roll, apricots.

Thursday: Turnovers; Philly, tater tots, corn, pears.

Friday: Cereal/toast; hot dogs, baked beans, chips, peaches.

