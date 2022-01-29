School breakfast and lunch menus for Jan. 31-Feb. 4

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Jan. 31 Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Pepperoni pizza, potato smiles, carrots, pears, Oreo cookies, milk.
Tuesday: Corn dog, salad mix, green beans, applesauce cup, Cheez It, milk.
Wednesday: Pasta and meat sauce, peas, breadstick, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.
Thursday: Garlic french bread pizza, corn, carrots, clementine, milk.
Friday: Pizza crunchers, oven fries, romaine lettuce, juice cup, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Not available.
Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese.
Wednesday: Corn dog.
Thursday: Chicken noodle casserole.
Friday: Pizza.
Logan View Public Schools
People are also reading…
Monday: French toast; mandarin chicken, fried rice, egg roll.
Tuesday: Eggs; macaroni and cheese, muffin.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwich, tri tater.
Thursday: French toast tornado; sub sandwich, chips.
Friday: Donuts; pizza.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Apple frudel; pork patty, mashed potatoes, corn, peaches.
Tuesday: Assorted danishes; turkey wrap, chips, baby carrots, mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; beef tips over potatoes, peas, dinner roll, apricots.
Thursday: Turnovers; Philly, tater tots, corn, pears.
Friday: Cereal/toast; hot dogs, baked beans, chips, peaches.