School breakfast and lunch menus for Jan. 9-13

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Jan. 9-13
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Mini corn dogs, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Thursday: Crispito with cheese, tots, fruit, milk.
Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Cheese pizza, potato smiles, carrots, pears, Oreo cookies, milk.
Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun, mixed fruit, green beans, baby carrots, potato chips, milk.
People are also reading…
Wednesday: Fiestada, corn, romaine lettuce, juice cup, milk.
Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, broccoli, vegetarian beans, peaches, cheez it, milk.
Friday: Chicken nuggets, mixed vegetables, peas, applesauce cup, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Pulled pork on a bun, smiley fries and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes, broccoli and applesauce.
Wednesday: French toast sticks, sausage patty, tater tots, warm apples and orange juice.
Thursday: Beef nachos, refried beans, green beans and pineapple.
Friday: Cheese pizza, salad, corn and peaches.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Pancakes; fiestadas.
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, sausage and toast; chicken nuggets.
Thursday: Muffins; cheeseburger and fries.
Friday: Breakfast burrito; mini corn dogs.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Pancake on a stick; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Eggs and toast; turkey croissants.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chili and chicken noodle soup.
Thursday: Oatmeal rounds; hot dogs, hash brown.
Friday: Doughnuts; fiestada.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Dutch waffles; breakfast for lunch, tri tater.
Tuesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken noodle soup, cinnamon roll.
Wednesday: Choice of muffin; pork patty sandwich, baked beans.
Thursday: Breakfast bites; potato boat, cheesy broccoli.
Friday: Pretzel with cheese sauce; chef’s choice.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Tornados, cereal, fruit, juice, milk; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, apple sauce, corn, dinner roll, milk.
Tuesday: Breakfast pizza, cereal bar, fruit, juice, milk; chili dogs, tater tots, peas, peaches, milk.
Wednesday: Apple frudel, cereal, diced pears, juice, milk; cavatini, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges, breadsticks, milk.
Thursday: Omelet, toast, Pop Tart bites, fruit, juice, milk; grilled chicken sandwich, waffle fries, beans, fruit, milk.
Friday: French toast, sausage patties, cereal, fruit, juice, milk; pizza, romaine salad, tri taters, Jell-O with fruit, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Cherry frudel; cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookie.
Tuesday: Pancake on a stick; chicken bacon ranch pizza, breadstick, green beans, apricots.
Wednesday: Mini waffles; taco burger, tater tots, corn, peaches.
Thursday: Breakfast pizza; beef tips over potatoes, dinner roll, California vegetables, fruit cocktail.
Friday: Cereal and toast; barbecue pork sandwich, chips, baked beans, pears.