editor's pick top story

School breakfast and lunch menus for Jan. 9-13

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Jan. 9-13

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Mini corn dogs, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Thursday: Crispito with cheese, tots, fruit, milk.

Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Cheese pizza, potato smiles, carrots, pears, Oreo cookies, milk.

Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun, mixed fruit, green beans, baby carrots, potato chips, milk.

Wednesday: Fiestada, corn, romaine lettuce, juice cup, milk.

Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, broccoli, vegetarian beans, peaches, cheez it, milk.

Friday: Chicken nuggets, mixed vegetables, peas, applesauce cup, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Pulled pork on a bun, smiley fries and mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes, broccoli and applesauce.

Wednesday: French toast sticks, sausage patty, tater tots, warm apples and orange juice.

Thursday: Beef nachos, refried beans, green beans and pineapple.

Friday: Cheese pizza, salad, corn and peaches.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Pancakes; fiestadas.

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, sausage and toast; chicken nuggets.

Thursday: Muffins; cheeseburger and fries.

Friday: Breakfast burrito; mini corn dogs.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Pancake on a stick; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Eggs and toast; turkey croissants.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chili and chicken noodle soup.

Thursday: Oatmeal rounds; hot dogs, hash brown.

Friday: Doughnuts; fiestada.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Dutch waffles; breakfast for lunch, tri tater.

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken noodle soup, cinnamon roll.

Wednesday: Choice of muffin; pork patty sandwich, baked beans.

Thursday: Breakfast bites; potato boat, cheesy broccoli.

Friday: Pretzel with cheese sauce; chef’s choice.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Tornados, cereal, fruit, juice, milk; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, apple sauce, corn, dinner roll, milk.

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza, cereal bar, fruit, juice, milk; chili dogs, tater tots, peas, peaches, milk.

Wednesday: Apple frudel, cereal, diced pears, juice, milk; cavatini, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges, breadsticks, milk.

Thursday: Omelet, toast, Pop Tart bites, fruit, juice, milk; grilled chicken sandwich, waffle fries, beans, fruit, milk.

Friday: French toast, sausage patties, cereal, fruit, juice, milk; pizza, romaine salad, tri taters, Jell-O with fruit, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Cherry frudel; cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookie.

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick; chicken bacon ranch pizza, breadstick, green beans, apricots.

Wednesday: Mini waffles; taco burger, tater tots, corn, peaches.

Thursday: Breakfast pizza; beef tips over potatoes, dinner roll, California vegetables, fruit cocktail.

Friday: Cereal and toast; barbecue pork sandwich, chips, baked beans, pears.

