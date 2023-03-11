Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of March 13-17
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
- Monday: No school.
- Tuesday: French toast sticks, sausage patty, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.
- Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, little smokies, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
- Thursday: Pork patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
- Friday: Cheese pizza, carrots, fruit cup, treat, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
- Monday: Chicken nuggets, mixed vegetables, au gratin potatoes, cornbread, juice, milk.
- Tuesday: Crispito, corn, carrots, peaches, milk.
- Wednesday: No school.
- Thursday: No school.
- Friday: No school.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
- Monday: Egg taco; barbecue rib sandwich, coleslaw, salad bar and fruit.
- Tuesday: Pancake bites; crispitos, churro, corn, salad bar and fruit.
- Wednesday: Biscuit and gravy; goulash, garlic bread, salad bar and fruit.
- Thursday: Dutch waffle; hot dog, baked beans, salad bar and fruit.
- Friday: No school.
- Logan View Public Schools
- Monday: Mini bagels; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
- Tuesday: Eggs and toast; breakfast for lunch.
- Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; Philly sandwich.
- Thursday: Biscuits and gravy; crispitos, breadsticks.
- Friday: Doughnuts; shrimp poppers.
North Bend Central Schools
- Monday: No school.
- Tuesday: No school.
- Wednesday: Combo bar; sloppy joes.
- Thursday: Breakfast burrito; chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn.
- Friday: Pancakes; fish or mini corn dogs, french fries.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
- Monday: Pancakes, sausage, Pop Tart, mixed fruit, fruit punch, milk; mandarin orange chicken, rice, egg roll, pineapple, broccoli and cauliflower, fortune cookie, milk.
- Tuesday: French toast, cereal bar, orange juice, diced peaches, milk; corn dogs, tater tots, mixed berries, mixed vegetables, milk.
- Wednesday: Pancake on a stick, cereal, apple sauce, dragon fruit juice, milk; pizza, side salad, green beans, sliced peaches, milk.
- Thursday: Doughnuts, yogurt parfaits, mixed berries, dragon fruit juice, milk; chili, chicken noodle soup, cinnamon rolls, vegetable sticks, milk.
- Friday: No school.