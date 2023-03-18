Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of March 20-24
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Ham, egg and cheese sandwich, tri tater, yogurt, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Wednesday: Orange chicken rice bowl, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Sloppy joe sandwich, tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: French bread cheese pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: No school.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: Burrito, baby carrots, peaches, baked beans, potato chips, milk.
Friday: Pizza sticks, cookie, oven fries, peas, diced pears, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Cereal bar; Wildcat bowl, corn, salad bar, fruit and roll.
Tuesday: Eggos; hamburger, baked chips, salad bar and fruit.
Wednesday: Apple filled churro; calzone, green bean casserole, salad bar and fruit.
Thursday: Breakfast on a stick; Philly steak sandwich, smile fries, salad bar and fruit.
Friday: Egg and cheese English muffin; chicken alfredo, garlic bread, broccoli, salad bar, fruit.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Waffles; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Eggs and toast; chicken alfredo, breadstick.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, hash browns.
Thursday: French toast tornados; tacos, breadsticks.
Friday: Doughnuts; cheese quesadilla.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Yogurt and cheese stick; hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, peach cup, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday: Sausage biscuit; crispito with cheese, lettuce salad, pineapple, peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Wednesday: Grilled cheese; grilled chicken sandwich, mixed vegetables, grapes, Rice Krispie.
Thursday: Breakfast bar; scalloped potatoes with ham, corn, oranges, dinner roll.
Friday: No school.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Choice of bagel; macho nacho Frito pie.
Tuesday: Tornadoes; Italian dunkers, green beans.
Wednesday: Yogurt parfait; taco or fajita, refried beans and corn salsa.
Thursday: Power bites; orange chicken, rice and broccoli.
Friday: A+ biscuit; macaroni and cheese.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Eggs, toast, cereal bar, pineapple, fruit punch, milk; pulled pork sandwiches, green beans, diced pears, tater tots, milk.
Tuesday: Breakfast pizza, cereal, mixed fruit, mango juice, milk; teriyaki chicken, rice, mixed vegetables, pineapple, milk.
Wednesday: Cheese omelet, toast, cereal bar, peaches, milk; Belgian waffles, eggs, tri taters, sausage, pears, milk.
Thursday: Pancakes, cereal, grape juice, apple sauce, milk; chicken fajitas, black beans, Mexican rice, peaches, milk.
Friday: Muffin, cereal, mixed fruit, mango juice, milk; tuna and noodles, side salad, peas, fruit salad, dinner roll, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Mini cinnamon roll; pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, Normandy vegetables, pears.
Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy; cream chicken over biscuits, peas, cookies, mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Muffins and yogurt; pita taco, refried beans, chips and salsa, peaches.
Thursday: Long Johns; crispito, rice, corn, mixed fruit.
Friday: Cereal and toast; cheese pizza, breadstick, green beans, apricots.