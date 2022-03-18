School breakfast and lunch menus for March 21-25

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of March 21-25
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Tater tots with taco meat and cheese, garlic bread, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Tuesday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Mini corn dogs, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken taquito, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Godfather’s cheese pizza, carrots, fruit cup, treat, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Chicken nuggets, mixed vegetables, au gratin potatoes, cornbread, juice, milk.
Tuesday: Pizza crunchers, corn, carrots, peaches, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, juice, milk.
Thursday: Burrito, baby carrots, sliced apples, baked beans, potato chips, milk.
Friday: Pizza sticks, cookie, oven fries, peas, diced pears, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast pizza; breaded beef sticks.
Tuesday: French toast; mini tacos.
Wednesday: Breakfast on a stick; chicken pot pie.
Thursday: Cinnamon roll; chicken nuggets.
Friday: Bagel and cream cheese; spaghetti and meatballs.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Mini pancakes; hot beef, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Eggs; chicken alfredo, breadstick.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, tri taters.
Thursday: Dutch waffles; chipotle bowls.
Friday: Doughnuts; sub sandwich, tuna salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Pancake stick; fiestada, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Tuesday: Doughnut; cheeseburger or hamburger, french fries, fruit cup, oatmeal cookie.
Wednesday: Breakfast burrito; turkey sub, sun chips, grapes, sugar cookie.
Thursday: Muffin; biscuits and sausage gravy, hash brown, orange slices, rice krispie treat.
Friday: No school.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Choice of bagel; tacos, Spanish rice.
Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy; meal in a bowl.
Wednesday: A+ biscuit; pulled pork and fries.
Thursday: Pancakes; breakfast for lunch.
Friday: No school.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Waffles; cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple.
Tuesday: Breakfast pizza; open face pot pie, peas, pears, ice cream.
Wednesday: Muffins and yogurt; sub sandwich, chips, cookie, oranges.
Thursday: Stuffed bagel; chicken cordon bleu, cheesy potatoes, corn, apricots.
Friday: Cereal/toast; mini waffles, hash brown patty, yogurt, peaches.