School breakfast and lunch menus for March 21-25

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of March 21-25

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Tater tots with taco meat and cheese, garlic bread, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Tuesday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Mini corn dogs, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken taquito, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Godfather’s cheese pizza, carrots, fruit cup, treat, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Chicken nuggets, mixed vegetables, au gratin potatoes, cornbread, juice, milk.

Tuesday: Pizza crunchers, corn, carrots, peaches, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, juice, milk.

Thursday: Burrito, baby carrots, sliced apples, baked beans, potato chips, milk.

Friday: Pizza sticks, cookie, oven fries, peas, diced pears, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast pizza; breaded beef sticks.

Tuesday: French toast; mini tacos.

Wednesday: Breakfast on a stick; chicken pot pie.

Thursday: Cinnamon roll; chicken nuggets.

Friday: Bagel and cream cheese; spaghetti and meatballs.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Mini pancakes; hot beef, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Eggs; chicken alfredo, breadstick.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, tri taters.

Thursday: Dutch waffles; chipotle bowls.

Friday: Doughnuts; sub sandwich, tuna salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Pancake stick; fiestada, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Tuesday: Doughnut; cheeseburger or hamburger, french fries, fruit cup, oatmeal cookie.

Wednesday: Breakfast burrito; turkey sub, sun chips, grapes, sugar cookie.

Thursday: Muffin; biscuits and sausage gravy, hash brown, orange slices, rice krispie treat.

Friday: No school.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Choice of bagel; tacos, Spanish rice.

Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy; meal in a bowl.

Wednesday: A+ biscuit; pulled pork and fries.

Thursday: Pancakes; breakfast for lunch.

Friday: No school.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Waffles; cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple.

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza; open face pot pie, peas, pears, ice cream.

Wednesday: Muffins and yogurt; sub sandwich, chips, cookie, oranges.

Thursday: Stuffed bagel; chicken cordon bleu, cheesy potatoes, corn, apricots.

Friday: Cereal/toast; mini waffles, hash brown patty, yogurt, peaches.

