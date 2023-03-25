Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of March 27-31
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Popcorn chicken, breadstick, tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Meatball sub sandwich, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, garlic breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Friday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: French toast sticks, syrup, sausage, oven tri taters, peaches, fruit juice box, milk.
Tuesday: Garlic french bread pizza, green beans, carrots, mixed fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Taco casserole, chips, corn, baby carrots, applesauce cup, pudding cup, milk.
Thursday: Hot dog on a bun, peas, oven fries, diced pears, Doritos, milk.
Friday: Cheese pizza, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, sliced apples, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Waffle sticks; steak fingers, au gratin potatoes, corn, salad bar and fruit.
Tuesday: Muffin; corn dog, baked beans, salad bar and fruit.
Wednesday: Breakfast casserole; buffalo pizza, cinna-apple snaps, salad bar and fruit.
Thursday: Doughnut holes; chicken nuggets, cheesy vegetables, salad bar and fruit.
Friday: Bagel bites; pancakes, hash browns, orange juice, salad bar and fruit.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Blueberry bread; hot beef, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Eggs and toast; turkey croissant.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwich, hash brown.
Thursday: Egg tornados; fiestada.
Friday: Doughnuts; sub sandwich, chips.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Choice of muffins; hot ham and cheese sandwich.
Tuesday: Eggstravaganza and toast; spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic bread.
Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy; hot dog or cheddar dog and baked beans.
Thursday: Waffles and sausage; chef’s choice.
Friday: Chef’s choice; fish or chicken nuggets.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Dutch waffles, blueberry sauce, cereal bar, applesauce; chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, pears, milk.
Tuesday: Oatmeal, Pop Tart, peaches, fruit punch, milk; sloppy joes, chips, corn, mandarin oranges, milk.
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, sausage, toast, cereal, pears, milk; rotini with meat sauce or cheese sauce, flavored apple sauce, peas, garlic bread, milk.
Thursday: Breakfast sandwich, tri tater, mixed fruit, cereal, grape juice, milk; tater tot casserole, green beans, side salad, mixed fruit, milk.
Friday: Doughnuts, yogurt parfaits, pineapple, orange/Tang juice, milk; crispy chicken sandwich, french fries, mixed vegetables, peaches, goldfish crackers, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Cherry frudel; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, peaches.
Tuesday: Parfaits; shepherd’s pie, dinner roll, peas, mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Assorted Danishes; subs, chips, baby carrots, apricots.
Thursday: Bagels with cream cheese; chicken bacon ranch pizza, breadstick, lettuce, pears.
Friday: Cereal and toast; quesadilla, chips and salsa, green beans, pineapple.