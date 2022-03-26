 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School breakfast and lunch menus for March 28-April 1

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of March 28-April 1

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: French dip sandwich, au jus, tri tater, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken alfredo, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Breakfast burrito with egg and cheese, little smokies, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, tater tots, fruit, milk.

Friday: Cheese quesadilla, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: French toast sticks, sausage, syrup, oven tri taters, peaches, fruit juice box, milk.

Tuesday: Garlic french bread pizza, green beans, carrots, mixed fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Taco casserole with chips, corn, baby carrots, romaine lettuce, pudding cup, milk.

Thursday: Hot dog on a bun, peas, oven fries, diced pears, Doritos, milk.

Friday: Cheese pizza, vanilla chat snack, baby carrots, mixed vegetables, applesauce cup, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Pop Tart; hot dog.

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs; drumstick and mashed potatoes.

Wednesday: Eggos; hamburger.

Thursday: Cook’s choice; cook’s choice.

Friday: Turnovers; pizza.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Mini waffles; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Eggs; cheeseburger, macaroni.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwich, tri tater.

Thursday: Egg tornados; quesadilla.

Friday: Doughnuts; popcorn shrimp or tuna croissant or peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast bar; mini corn dogs, baked beans, triangle potato, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.

Tuesday: Cinnamon roll; chicken sandwich, corn, tropical fruit, sugar cookie.

Wednesday: Mini bagels; nacho supreme, green beans, grapes, peanut butter sandwich.

Thursday: Nutrition bar; french dip, tater tots, tropical fruit, Rice Krispie treat.

Friday: Not available.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Pretzel with cheese sauce; deli with sandwich and chips.

Tuesday: Pop Tarts; macho nachos.

Wednesday: Power bites; bunza and green beans.

Thursday: Chef’s choice; chef’s choice.

Friday: Not available.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Combo bar; beef patty, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears.

Tuesday: Cherry frudel; hamburgers, chips, baked beans, mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Long Johns; tater tot bar, cooked broccoli, cookies, pineapple.

Thursday: Not available.

Friday: Cereal/toast; fish sandwich, chips, corn, peaches.

