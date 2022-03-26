School breakfast and lunch menus for March 28-April 1

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of March 28-April 1
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: French dip sandwich, au jus, tri tater, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken alfredo, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Breakfast burrito with egg and cheese, little smokies, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, tater tots, fruit, milk.
Friday: Cheese quesadilla, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: French toast sticks, sausage, syrup, oven tri taters, peaches, fruit juice box, milk.
Tuesday: Garlic french bread pizza, green beans, carrots, mixed fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Taco casserole with chips, corn, baby carrots, romaine lettuce, pudding cup, milk.
People are also reading…
Thursday: Hot dog on a bun, peas, oven fries, diced pears, Doritos, milk.
Friday: Cheese pizza, vanilla chat snack, baby carrots, mixed vegetables, applesauce cup, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Pop Tart; hot dog.
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs; drumstick and mashed potatoes.
Wednesday: Eggos; hamburger.
Thursday: Cook’s choice; cook’s choice.
Friday: Turnovers; pizza.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Mini waffles; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Eggs; cheeseburger, macaroni.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwich, tri tater.
Thursday: Egg tornados; quesadilla.
Friday: Doughnuts; popcorn shrimp or tuna croissant or peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast bar; mini corn dogs, baked beans, triangle potato, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday: Cinnamon roll; chicken sandwich, corn, tropical fruit, sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Mini bagels; nacho supreme, green beans, grapes, peanut butter sandwich.
Thursday: Nutrition bar; french dip, tater tots, tropical fruit, Rice Krispie treat.
Friday: Not available.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Pretzel with cheese sauce; deli with sandwich and chips.
Tuesday: Pop Tarts; macho nachos.
Wednesday: Power bites; bunza and green beans.
Thursday: Chef’s choice; chef’s choice.
Friday: Not available.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Combo bar; beef patty, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears.
Tuesday: Cherry frudel; hamburgers, chips, baked beans, mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Long Johns; tater tot bar, cooked broccoli, cookies, pineapple.
Thursday: Not available.
Friday: Cereal/toast; fish sandwich, chips, corn, peaches.