Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of March 6-10
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Walking taco, cornbread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Chili or chicken noodle soup, cinnamon rolls, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Mini corn dogs, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: No school.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Corn dog, green beans, peach cup, carrots, milk.
Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, corn, broccoli, diced pears, cookie, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, peas, mixed fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, peas, oven fries, mixed fruit, vanilla chat snack, milk.
Friday: Pizza crunchers, corn, carrots, peaches, milk.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: French toast; macaroni and cheese, cornbread.
Tuesday: Eggs and toast; hot ham and cheese, chips.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Waffle; hamburger or cheeseburger, baked beans, apple slices, Rice Krispie.
Tuesday: Egg omelet; tacos, green beans, mandarin oranges, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: Chicken biscuit; chicken nuggets, tater tots, applesauce, graham crackers.
Friday: No school.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Dutch waffle; grilled chicken dinner.
Tuesday: Breakfast bites; ham and scalloped potatoes, green beans, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Croissant breakfast sandwich; breakfast for lunch.
Thursday: Pretzel with cheese; chef’s choice soup.
Friday: No school.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Pancake on a stick; chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, pineapple.
Tuesday: Stuffed bagels; chili, cinnamon rolls, fruit cup, apricots.
Wednesday: Mini waffles; taco burgers, tater tots, corn, mixed fruit.
Thursday: Cereal and toast; Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, peaches.
Friday: No school.