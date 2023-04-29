Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of May 1-5
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: French toast sticks, sausage patty, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Popcorn chicken, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: Three-meat calzone, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Pepperoni pizza, carrots, peaches, green beans, cookie, milk.
Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun, diced pears, potato chips, baked beans, romaine mix, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken tenders, au gratin potatoes, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.
People are also reading…
Thursday: Taco casserole with chips, mixed vegetables, mixed fruit, peas, milk.
Friday: Crispito, juice box, broccoli, corn, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Cereal bar; pork patty, au gratin potatoes, roll.
Tuesday: Breakfast sandwich; hot dog, baked beans, salad bar.
Wednesday: Cinnamon roll; Wildcat turkey and cheese munchables.
Thursday: Breakfast on a stick; drumstick, mashed potatoes, corn, roll.
Friday: Waffles; pullaparts with marinara, salad bar, fruit.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Pancake on a stick; pasta day.
Tuesday: Tornados, egg or french toast; Philly subs, meatball subs, hot beef.
Wednesday: Cook’s choice; hot sandwich day.
Thursday: Cook’s choice; cook’s choice.
Friday: Cook’s choice; Cinco de Mayo Day.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Muffin; hamburger or cheeseburger, baked beans, tri potato, tropical fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday: Waffle; biscuit and gravy, hash brown, mandarin oranges, Rice Krispie.
Wednesday: Apple frudel; meatball sub, chips, applesauce, graham crackers.
Thursday: Grogu grilled cheese; Mandalorian macaroni and cheese, Chewbacca corn, Princess Leia pears, C-3P0 peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Friday: Sausage and hash brown; taco, peas, grapes, fried ice cream.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast pizza, cereal bar, grape juice, cheese sticks, fruit, milk; tuna and noodles, peas, lettuce salad, fruit, dinner roll, milk.
Tuesday: Waffles, egg rounds, cereal, strawberries, fruit punch, cheese sticks, milk; corn dogs, french fries, peas and carrots, hot cinnamon apples, cookie, milk.
Wednesday: Pancakes, sausage, Pop Tart bites, berries, mango juice, milk; rotini with meat sauce, mixed vegetables, diced peaches, garlic bread, milk.
Thursday: French toast, cheese omelet, cereal, mixed fruit, orange juice, milk; scalloped potatoes and ham, green beans, fruit, cake, milk.
Friday: Doughnuts, yogurt, dragon fruit, fruit, milk; walking tacos, refried beans, rice, fruit, salsa, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Omelet and toast; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, pears.
Tuesday: Frudels; wraps, chips, lettuce, mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Breakfast burrito; Philly, tater tots, peas, apricots.
Thursday: Pancakes; chicken sandwich, baked beans, chips, peaches.
Friday: Cereal and toast; corn dogs, chips, baby carrots, pineapple.