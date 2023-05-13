Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of May 15-19
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Mini corn dogs, fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken tenders, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Hamburger pizza, carrots, fruit cup, treat, milk.
Friday: Last day of school – no lunch.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Burrito, juice box, broccoli, corn, cookie, milk.
Tuesday: Pizza sticks and sauce, Goldfish crackers, applesauce, romaine mix, green beans, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken tenders, tri potato, pears, mixed vegetables, milk.
Thursday: Garlic french bread pizza, applesauce, corn, green beans, milk.
Friday: Chicken patty on a bun, potato chips, baby carrots, pears, mixed vegetables, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Cook’s choice breaded meat patty, tater tots, mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Breakfast pizza, smiley fries, applesauce, apple juice box.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese with ham, cooked broccoli, peas, pineapple.
Thursday: Cheeseburger on a bun, french fries, baked beans, peaches.
Friday: Cook’s choice for pizza, salad, corn, pears.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast pizza; sloppy joe, tater tots, grapes, graham crackers.
Tuesday: Pancake stick; calzone, lettuce salad, applesauce, breadstick.
Wednesday: Doughnut; crispito with cheese, mixed vegetables, oranges, peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Thursday: Mini bagels; ham patty sandwich, tri potato, apple slices, sugar cookie.
Friday: Tornado; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, pears, dinner roll.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Doughnut holes; chef’s choice.
Tuesday: Chef’s choice; corn dog, baked beans, chips.
Wednesday: Chef’s choice; hamburgers and french fries.
Thursday: Combo bar; pizza or fiestada.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Biscuits and gravy; patty day, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, peaches.
Tuesday: Assorted Danishes; Chinese, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookies.
Wednesday: Cereal/toast; turkey hoagie, chips, baby carrots, ice cream.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Cook’s choice; breakfast for lunch.
Tuesday: Cook’s choice; cook’s choice pasta day.
Wednesday: Cook’s choice; cook’s choice taco/nacho day.
Thursday: Cook’s choice; cook’s choice sandwich day.
Friday: Cook’s choice; cook’s choice pizza.