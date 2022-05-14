 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School breakfast and lunch menus for May 16-20

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of May 16-20.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Lasagna roll-ups, corn, mandarin oranges, milk.

Tuesday: Flying saucers, green beans, applesauce, milk.

Wednesday: Last day of school – early dismissal.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Must Gos; burger and chips.

Tuesday: Pizza; corn dog.

Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich; grilled chicken sandwich.

Thursday: Yoyos; pizza.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Pancake stick; pizza, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs; hamburger, french fries, peaches, sugar cookie.

Wednesday: Pop Tarts; hot dog, baked beans, potato wedge; peaches, cookie.

Thursday: Cook’s choice; cook’s choice.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Pancake on a stick, diced potatoes, yogurt parfait, fruit, milk; chicken on a bun, smiles, corn, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: French toast/waffles, cereal, fruit, juice, milk; taquitos, sidewinders, green beans, fruit, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Combo par; patty day, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, peaches.

Tuesday: Cereal bar; hot dogs, chips and salsa, refried beans, pineapple.

Wednesday: Cereal/toast; hamburgers, chips, carrots, ice cream.

