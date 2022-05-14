School breakfast and lunch menus for May 16-20

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of May 16-20.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Lasagna roll-ups, corn, mandarin oranges, milk.
Tuesday: Flying saucers, green beans, applesauce, milk.
Wednesday: Last day of school – early dismissal.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Must Gos; burger and chips.
Tuesday: Pizza; corn dog.
Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich; grilled chicken sandwich.
Thursday: Yoyos; pizza.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Pancake stick; pizza, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs; hamburger, french fries, peaches, sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Pop Tarts; hot dog, baked beans, potato wedge; peaches, cookie.
Thursday: Cook’s choice; cook’s choice.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Pancake on a stick, diced potatoes, yogurt parfait, fruit, milk; chicken on a bun, smiles, corn, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: French toast/waffles, cereal, fruit, juice, milk; taquitos, sidewinders, green beans, fruit, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Combo par; patty day, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, peaches.
Tuesday: Cereal bar; hot dogs, chips and salsa, refried beans, pineapple.
Wednesday: Cereal/toast; hamburgers, chips, carrots, ice cream.