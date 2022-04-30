 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School breakfast and lunch menus for May 2-6

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of May 2-6.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Tater tots with taco meat and cheese, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Meatball sub sandwich, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk

Wednesday: Chicken patty on a bun, tater tots, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Country fried steak fingers, dinner roll, baby potatoes, gravy, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: French bread cheese pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Pepperoni pizza, carrots, peaches, green beans, Oreo cookies, milk.

Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun, diced pears, potato chips, baked beans, romaine mix, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders, au gratin potatoes, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.

Thursday: Garlic french bread pizza, mixed vegetables, mixed fruit, peas, ice cream sandwich, milk.

Friday: Chicken taquitos, juice box, broccoli, corn, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Waffles; pizza.

Tuesday: Breakfast sandwich; macaroni and cheese.

Wednesday: Doughnut; cook’s choice.

Thursday: Parfait; spaghetti.

Friday: Cook’s choice; hot dogs.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Cinnamon toast crunch pastry; corn dogs, hash browns.

Tuesday: Eggs; scalloped potatoes, ham, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Egg and sausage uncrustable; hot sandwich day.

Thursday: Cook’s choice; pasta day, breadstick.

Friday: Doughnuts; cook’s choice (high school), sack lunches (elementary).

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Stuffed bagels; Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, California vegetables, pineapple.

Tuesday: Pop Tarts; Philly sandwich, fries, baked beans, pears.

Wednesday: Bagels with cream cheese; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, mixed fruit.

Thursday: Muffins and yogurt; hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, baby carrots, peaches.

Friday: Cereal/toast; corn dogs, chips, corn, oranges.

