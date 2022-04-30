School breakfast and lunch menus for May 2-6

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of May 2-6.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Tater tots with taco meat and cheese, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Meatball sub sandwich, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Chicken patty on a bun, tater tots, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Country fried steak fingers, dinner roll, baby potatoes, gravy, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: French bread cheese pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Pepperoni pizza, carrots, peaches, green beans, Oreo cookies, milk.
Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun, diced pears, potato chips, baked beans, romaine mix, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken tenders, au gratin potatoes, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.
Thursday: Garlic french bread pizza, mixed vegetables, mixed fruit, peas, ice cream sandwich, milk.
Friday: Chicken taquitos, juice box, broccoli, corn, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Waffles; pizza.
Tuesday: Breakfast sandwich; macaroni and cheese.
Wednesday: Doughnut; cook’s choice.
Thursday: Parfait; spaghetti.
Friday: Cook’s choice; hot dogs.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Cinnamon toast crunch pastry; corn dogs, hash browns.
Tuesday: Eggs; scalloped potatoes, ham, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Egg and sausage uncrustable; hot sandwich day.
Thursday: Cook’s choice; pasta day, breadstick.
Friday: Doughnuts; cook’s choice (high school), sack lunches (elementary).
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Stuffed bagels; Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, California vegetables, pineapple.
Tuesday: Pop Tarts; Philly sandwich, fries, baked beans, pears.
Wednesday: Bagels with cream cheese; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, mixed fruit.
Thursday: Muffins and yogurt; hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, baby carrots, peaches.
Friday: Cereal/toast; corn dogs, chips, corn, oranges.