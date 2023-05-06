Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of May 8-12
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Chicken patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Crispito with cheese sauce, tots, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, yogurt, cheese stick, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Hot dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Cheese pizza, Cheez It, applesauce, corn, green beans, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, tri potato, pears, mixed vegetables, ice cream sandwich, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, baby carrots, roll, mixed fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, corn, applesauce, carrots, cornbread muffin, milk.
Friday: Hamburger on a bun, potato smiles, apple, baked beans, sun chips, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Goulash, corn, peas, applesauce.
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs or Mr. Ribb, tater tots, baked beans, warm apples.
Wednesday: Chicken gravy and mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, pears, bread.
Thursday: Toasted ham and cheese sandwich, french fries, fresh fruit.
Friday: Cheese pizza quesadilla, green beans, pineapple.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: UBR cookie; cheeseburger, baked chips, salad bar and fruit.
Tuesday: Stuffed hash browns; mini corn dogs, roasted vegetables, salad bar and fruit.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; sub sandwich, vegetable bar and fruit.
Thursday: Scrambled eggs; sloppy joes, tater tots, salad bar and fruit.
Friday: Eggos; chicken nuggets, cheesy vegetables, salad bar and fruit.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Cook’s choice; cook’s choice.
Tuesday: Cook’s choice; cook’s choice.
Wednesday: Last day of school.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast bar; Pizza Hut pizza, lettuce salad, pineapple, breadstick.
Tuesday: Pizza; nachos, peas, apple slices, peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Wednesday: Cinnamon roll; chicken sandwich, green beans, pears, oatmeal cookie.
Thursday: Nutrition bar; hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, smiley fries, peaches, Rice Krispie.
Friday: French toast; General Tso’s or popcorn chicken, fried rice, strawberry cup, dinner roll.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Scrambled eggs and toast; crispito, refried beans, broccoli, tater tots.
Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy; chef’s choice.
Wednesday: Choice of muffin; walking taco, Spanish rice, corn, salsa.
Thursday: Chef’s choice; hot dogs, tri tater, peas.
Friday: Pancake on a stick; deli sandwich, chips.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast pizza, cereal bar, diced pears, orange tang juice, milk; chicken fajitas, refried beans, rice, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Waffles, cereal, fruit, milk, apple juice; pizza, tri taters, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy, cereal, fruit, orange juice, milk; pulled pork sandwiches, chips, fruit, green beans, milk.
Thursday: Breakfast sandwiches, cereal bar, fruit, milk; cook’s choice.
Friday: Doughnuts, fruit, cereal, juice, milk; hamburgers, fries, beans, fruit, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Combo bar; barbecue sandwich, chips, baked beans, apricots.
Tuesday: Pop Tarts; macaroni and cheese, green beans, dinner roll, pears.
Wednesday: Muffins and yogurt; walking taco, rice, lettuce, mixed fruit.
Thursday: French toast; pizza burger, tater tots, peas, peaches.
Friday: Cereal and toast; crispito, chips and salsa, corn, pineapple.