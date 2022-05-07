School breakfast and lunch menus for May 9-13

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of May 9-13.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: French toast sticks, sausage patties, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken alfredo, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Mini corn dogs, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Cheese pizza, Cheez It, applesauce, corn, green beans, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, tri potato, pears, mixed vegetables, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, baby carrots, roll, mixed fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, corn, applesauce, carrots, cornbread muffin, milk.
People are also reading…
Friday: Hamburger on a bun, potato smiles, apple, baked beans, sun chips, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Eggs and toast; chicken nuggets.
Tuesday: Bagel; walking taco.
Wednesday: Must gos; pancake day.
Thursday: Doughnut; taquito/crispito.
Friday: Waffle day; pullaparts.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Cook’s choice; cook’s choice.
Tuesday: Cook’s choice; cook’s choice.
Wednesday: Last day of school – early dismissal.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Mini bagels; burrito, green beans, mandarin oranges, Rice Krispie treat.
Tuesday: Doughnut; barbecue rib sandwich, baked beans, potato wedge, apple sauce, sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Mini waffles; chicken patty sandwich, tater tots, apple slices, chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday: Breakfast bar; macaroni and cheese, green beans, grapes, cinnamon roll.
Friday: Sausage/egg biscuit; creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, corn, mixed fruit, dinner roll.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Pancakes; patty day, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, pears.
Tuesday: Pop Tarts; taco/Mexican day.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; turkey wraps, chips, baby carrots, mixed fruit.
Thursday: Danishes; cheese pizza, breadsticks, lettuce, pineapple.
Friday: Cereal/toast; chicken sandwich, chips, baked beans, apricots.