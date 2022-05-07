 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School breakfast and lunch menus for May 9-13

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of May 9-13.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: French toast sticks, sausage patties, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken alfredo, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Mini corn dogs, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Cheese pizza, Cheez It, applesauce, corn, green beans, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, tri potato, pears, mixed vegetables, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, baby carrots, roll, mixed fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets, corn, applesauce, carrots, cornbread muffin, milk.

Friday: Hamburger on a bun, potato smiles, apple, baked beans, sun chips, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Eggs and toast; chicken nuggets.

Tuesday: Bagel; walking taco.

Wednesday: Must gos; pancake day.

Thursday: Doughnut; taquito/crispito.

Friday: Waffle day; pullaparts.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Cook’s choice; cook’s choice.

Tuesday: Cook’s choice; cook’s choice.

Wednesday: Last day of school – early dismissal.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Mini bagels; burrito, green beans, mandarin oranges, Rice Krispie treat.

Tuesday: Doughnut; barbecue rib sandwich, baked beans, potato wedge, apple sauce, sugar cookie.

Wednesday: Mini waffles; chicken patty sandwich, tater tots, apple slices, chocolate chip cookie.

Thursday: Breakfast bar; macaroni and cheese, green beans, grapes, cinnamon roll.

Friday: Sausage/egg biscuit; creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, corn, mixed fruit, dinner roll.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Pancakes; patty day, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, pears.

Tuesday: Pop Tarts; taco/Mexican day.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; turkey wraps, chips, baby carrots, mixed fruit.

Thursday: Danishes; cheese pizza, breadsticks, lettuce, pineapple.

Friday: Cereal/toast; chicken sandwich, chips, baked beans, apricots.

