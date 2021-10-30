School breakfast and lunch menus for Nov. 1-5

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Nov 1.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, yogurt, cheese stick, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken tenders, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded pork patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Cheese quesadilla, churro, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, seasoned fries, pears, graham treat, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, peaches, milk.
Thursday: French toast, sausage, syrup cup, fruit juice, tri potato, mixed fruit, milk.
Friday: Taco casserole, au gratin potatoes, baby carrots, applesauce cup, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Pop Tart; pizza.
Tuesday: Muffin; pork patty.
Wednesday: Breakfast burrito; orange chicken.
Thursday: Mini donut; spaghetti.
Friday: Combo bar; hamburgers.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: French toast; cavatina, breadstick.
Tuesday: Eggs; hot dogs.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, fries.
Thursday: Dutch waffles; sub sandwiches, chips.
Friday: Donuts; pizza.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast bar; Pizza Hut pizza, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Tuesday: Turnover; sloppy joe, tater tots, tropical fruit, sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Mini waffles; grilled cheese sandwich, chili, fresh vegetables, apple slices.
Thursday: Egg omelet; taco, corn, grapes, peanut butter sandwich.
Friday: Breakfast pizza; spaghetti, lettuce salad, peaches, breadstick.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Yogurt parfait; hamburger, vegetable soup.
Tuesday: Egg patty and sausage links; oriental dinner.
Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy; pizza burger, fries.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Mini french toast; popcorn chicken, au gratin potatoes, peas and carrots, fruit, milk, chef salad.
Tuesday: Egg and cheese combo bar; chicken and cheese taquitos, broccoli and cheese sauce, curly fries, fruit, milk, chef salad.
Wednesday: Assorted cereal breakfast bars; cheesy meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, fruit, dinner roll, milk, chef salad.
Thursday: Cheese omelets, whole grain toast, hash brown potato cubes; Italian dunkers, marinara sauce, steamed broccoli, fruit, milk, chef salad.
Friday: Fruit and yogurt parfait, cinnamon goldfish graham; fiestada beef pizza, whole grain apple churro, baby carrots, corn, milk, chef salad.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Apple frudel; chicken legs, mashed potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Pop Tarts; walking taco, lettuce, refried beans, pineapple.
Wednesday: Bagels with cream cheese; barbecue beef sandwich, chips, baked beans, pears.
Thursday: Breakfast cups; shepherd’s pie, dinner roll, peas, peaches.
Friday: Cereal and toast; chicken sandwich, chips; corn, apricots.