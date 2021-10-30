 Skip to main content
School breakfast and lunch menus for Nov. 1-5

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Nov 1.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, yogurt, cheese stick, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken tenders, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded pork patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Cheese quesadilla, churro, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, seasoned fries, pears, graham treat, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, peaches, milk.

Thursday: French toast, sausage, syrup cup, fruit juice, tri potato, mixed fruit, milk.

Friday: Taco casserole, au gratin potatoes, baby carrots, applesauce cup, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Pop Tart; pizza.

Tuesday: Muffin; pork patty.

Wednesday: Breakfast burrito; orange chicken.

Thursday: Mini donut; spaghetti.

Friday: Combo bar; hamburgers.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: French toast; cavatina, breadstick.

Tuesday: Eggs; hot dogs.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, fries.

Thursday: Dutch waffles; sub sandwiches, chips.

Friday: Donuts; pizza.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast bar; Pizza Hut pizza, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Tuesday: Turnover; sloppy joe, tater tots, tropical fruit, sugar cookie.

Wednesday: Mini waffles; grilled cheese sandwich, chili, fresh vegetables, apple slices.

Thursday: Egg omelet; taco, corn, grapes, peanut butter sandwich.

Friday: Breakfast pizza; spaghetti, lettuce salad, peaches, breadstick.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Yogurt parfait; hamburger, vegetable soup.

Tuesday: Egg patty and sausage links; oriental dinner.

Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy; pizza burger, fries.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Mini french toast; popcorn chicken, au gratin potatoes, peas and carrots, fruit, milk, chef salad.

Tuesday: Egg and cheese combo bar; chicken and cheese taquitos, broccoli and cheese sauce, curly fries, fruit, milk, chef salad.

Wednesday: Assorted cereal breakfast bars; cheesy meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, fruit, dinner roll, milk, chef salad.

Thursday: Cheese omelets, whole grain toast, hash brown potato cubes; Italian dunkers, marinara sauce, steamed broccoli, fruit, milk, chef salad.

Friday: Fruit and yogurt parfait, cinnamon goldfish graham; fiestada beef pizza, whole grain apple churro, baby carrots, corn, milk, chef salad.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Apple frudel; chicken legs, mashed potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Pop Tarts; walking taco, lettuce, refried beans, pineapple.

Wednesday: Bagels with cream cheese; barbecue beef sandwich, chips, baked beans, pears.

Thursday: Breakfast cups; shepherd’s pie, dinner roll, peas, peaches.

Friday: Cereal and toast; chicken sandwich, chips; corn, apricots.

