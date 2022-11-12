 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School breakfast and lunch menus for Nov. 14-18

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Nov. 14-18

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Hot dog or chili dog, french fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Orange chicken rice bowl, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Tater tots with taco meat and cheese, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: No school.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Waffles, sausage, syrup, tri tater, fruit punch, mixed fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, carrots, seasoned fries, peaches, milk.

Wednesday: Taco casserole, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, applesauce cup, milk.

Thursday: Chicken tenders, oven fries, Doritos, peas, pears, milk.

Friday: Pizza sticks and sauce, corn, salad mix, baked beans, Cheez It, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Pop Tart; alfredo.

Tuesday: Dutch waffle; walking taco.

Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich; breaded beef patty.

Thursday: Pancakes; calzone.

Friday: Breakfast pizza; biscuit, sausage and gravy.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Pancake holes; corn dogs.

Tuesday: Eggs, toast; crispitos, breadsticks.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; Thanksgiving dinner.

Thursday: Oatmeal rounds; turkey croissants.

Friday: Doughnuts; fiestada.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Yogurt and cheese stick; hot dog, baked beans, tater tots, peaches.

Tuesday: Tornado; spaghetti, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Wednesday: Doughnut; ham patty sandwich, sweet potato fries, apple slices, Rice Krispie.

Thursday: Pancakes; crispito and cheese, mixed vegetables, grapes, oatmeal cookie.

Friday: Scrambled eggs and ham; cream turkey and mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, corn, stuffing, dinner roll.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick; calzone, California blend, vegetables.

Wednesday: Eggstravaganza, toast; biscuits and gravy, hash brown.

Thursday: Yogurt, parfait; turkey dinner, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, pumpkin dessert.

Friday: Breaded pork patty, chips, peas.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Waffles; boneless wings, curly fries, corn, mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Combo bar; tater tot casserole, dinner roll, green beans, pears.

Wednesday: French toast sticks; beef patty, mashed potatoes, California vegetables, pineapple.

Thursday: Breakfast bar; Frito boat, cinnamon roll, fruit cup, peaches.

Friday: Cereal, toast; quesadilla, chips and salsa, rice, apricots.

