School breakfast and lunch menus for Nov. 14-18

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Nov. 14-18
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Hot dog or chili dog, french fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Orange chicken rice bowl, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Tater tots with taco meat and cheese, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: No school.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Waffles, sausage, syrup, tri tater, fruit punch, mixed fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, carrots, seasoned fries, peaches, milk.
People are also reading…
Wednesday: Taco casserole, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, applesauce cup, milk.
Thursday: Chicken tenders, oven fries, Doritos, peas, pears, milk.
Friday: Pizza sticks and sauce, corn, salad mix, baked beans, Cheez It, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Pop Tart; alfredo.
Tuesday: Dutch waffle; walking taco.
Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich; breaded beef patty.
Thursday: Pancakes; calzone.
Friday: Breakfast pizza; biscuit, sausage and gravy.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Pancake holes; corn dogs.
Tuesday: Eggs, toast; crispitos, breadsticks.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; Thanksgiving dinner.
Thursday: Oatmeal rounds; turkey croissants.
Friday: Doughnuts; fiestada.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Yogurt and cheese stick; hot dog, baked beans, tater tots, peaches.
Tuesday: Tornado; spaghetti, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Wednesday: Doughnut; ham patty sandwich, sweet potato fries, apple slices, Rice Krispie.
Thursday: Pancakes; crispito and cheese, mixed vegetables, grapes, oatmeal cookie.
Friday: Scrambled eggs and ham; cream turkey and mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, corn, stuffing, dinner roll.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Pancake on a stick; calzone, California blend, vegetables.
Wednesday: Eggstravaganza, toast; biscuits and gravy, hash brown.
Thursday: Yogurt, parfait; turkey dinner, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, pumpkin dessert.
Friday: Breaded pork patty, chips, peas.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Waffles; boneless wings, curly fries, corn, mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Combo bar; tater tot casserole, dinner roll, green beans, pears.
Wednesday: French toast sticks; beef patty, mashed potatoes, California vegetables, pineapple.
Thursday: Breakfast bar; Frito boat, cinnamon roll, fruit cup, peaches.
Friday: Cereal, toast; quesadilla, chips and salsa, rice, apricots.