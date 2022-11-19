 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick top story

School breakfast and lunch menus for Nov. 21-25

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Nov. 21-25

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken taquito, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Chicken nuggets, au gratin potatoes, peaches, carrots, milk.

Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, potato chips, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: UBR Cookie; chicken nuggets.

Tuesday: Long john doughnut; corn dog.

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Mini cinnis; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Eggs, toast; hot ham and cheese.

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Mini bagels; sloppy joe, tri potato, baked beans, grapes.

Tuesday: Cinnamon roll; grilled chicken sandwich, green beans, tropical fruit, graham crackers.

Wednesday: Breakfast bar; pulled pork sandwich, french fries, applesauce, Rice Krispie.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Dutch waffles, sausage links; Italian dunkers, marinara, cheesy broccoli.

Tuesday: Choice of muffin; meal in a bowl.

Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy; hamburger, french fries.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Muffins and yogurt; turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, dinner roll, Oreo fluff.

Tuesday: Cereal, toast; corn dogs, chips, baby carrots, oranges.

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

