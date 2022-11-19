School breakfast and lunch menus for Nov. 21-25

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Nov. 21-25
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken taquito, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Chicken nuggets, au gratin potatoes, peaches, carrots, milk.
Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, potato chips, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: No school.
People are also reading…
Friday: No school.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: UBR Cookie; chicken nuggets.
Tuesday: Long john doughnut; corn dog.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Mini cinnis; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Eggs, toast; hot ham and cheese.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Mini bagels; sloppy joe, tri potato, baked beans, grapes.
Tuesday: Cinnamon roll; grilled chicken sandwich, green beans, tropical fruit, graham crackers.
Wednesday: Breakfast bar; pulled pork sandwich, french fries, applesauce, Rice Krispie.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Dutch waffles, sausage links; Italian dunkers, marinara, cheesy broccoli.
Tuesday: Choice of muffin; meal in a bowl.
Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy; hamburger, french fries.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Muffins and yogurt; turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, dinner roll, Oreo fluff.
Tuesday: Cereal, toast; corn dogs, chips, baby carrots, oranges.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.