School breakfast and lunch menus for Nov. 22-26

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Nov 22.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: French toast sticks, sausage patties, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chili, cinnamon roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Meatball sub sandwich, french fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Chicken nuggets, au gratin potatoes, peaches, carrots, milk.

Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, potato chips, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Beef nachos or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, corn, pineapple, refried beans, milk.

Tuesday: No lunch served (11:30 a.m. dismissal).

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Mini pancakes; chicken alfredo.

Tuesday: Eggs; cheesy pull aparts.

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast pizza; fiestada, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Tuesday: Chocolate chip muffin; chicken sandwich, tater tots, grapes, chocolate chip cookie.

Wednesday: Cinnamon roll; macaroni and cheese, green beans, mixed fruit, cinnamon roll.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: A+ biscuit; chicken patty sandwich.

Tuesday: Coffee cake; cheeseburger soup.

Wednesday: Long johns; deli sandwich, chips.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Sausage gravy and biscuits; pizza.

Tuesday: Dutch waffles with blueberry sauce, cereal, juice, milk; chicken fajitas, chef salad, vegetables, fruit.

Wednesday: Omelet, cereal, fruit, milk; pulled pork on a bun, chef salad, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, french fries, fruit, milk.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Combo bar; chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, peas, mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Cereal/toast; corn dogs, chips, baby carrots, oranges.

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

