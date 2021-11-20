School breakfast and lunch menus for Nov. 22-26

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Nov 22.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: French toast sticks, sausage patties, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chili, cinnamon roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Meatball sub sandwich, french fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Chicken nuggets, au gratin potatoes, peaches, carrots, milk.
Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, potato chips, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Beef nachos or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, corn, pineapple, refried beans, milk.
Tuesday: No lunch served (11:30 a.m. dismissal).
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Mini pancakes; chicken alfredo.
Tuesday: Eggs; cheesy pull aparts.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast pizza; fiestada, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Tuesday: Chocolate chip muffin; chicken sandwich, tater tots, grapes, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday: Cinnamon roll; macaroni and cheese, green beans, mixed fruit, cinnamon roll.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: A+ biscuit; chicken patty sandwich.
Tuesday: Coffee cake; cheeseburger soup.
Wednesday: Long johns; deli sandwich, chips.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Sausage gravy and biscuits; pizza.
Tuesday: Dutch waffles with blueberry sauce, cereal, juice, milk; chicken fajitas, chef salad, vegetables, fruit.
Wednesday: Omelet, cereal, fruit, milk; pulled pork on a bun, chef salad, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, french fries, fruit, milk.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Combo bar; chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, peas, mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Cereal/toast; corn dogs, chips, baby carrots, oranges.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.