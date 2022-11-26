School breakfast and lunch menus for Nov. 28-Dec. 2

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 2
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Popcorn chicken, breadstick, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: French dip sandwich, tri tater, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Chili or chicken noodle soup, cinnamon roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Crispitos with cheese sauce, tater tots, fruit, milk.
Friday: Three-meat calzone, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Burrito, scalloped potatoes, mixed fruit, mixed vegetables, goldfish crackers, milk.
Tuesday: Garlic french bread pizza with sauce, green beans, potato smiles, pears, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, peaches, milk.
Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, juice, corn, potato chips, baked beans, milk.
Friday: Fiestada, au gratin potatoes, baby carrots, diced pears, ice cream sandwich, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Scrambled eggs; hamburger and chips.
Tuesday: Muffin; chicken drumstick.
Wednesday: Piggly wiggles; baked penne.
Thursday: Apple churro; orange chicken.
Friday: Yogurt and granola; chili and cinnamon roll.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: French toast; hot beef, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Eggs, toast; raviolis.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwich, hash brown.
Thursday: French toast tornados; tacos, breadsticks.
Friday: Doughnuts; sub sandwiches.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Pop Tart; fiestadas, lettuce salad, peaches, breadstick.
Tuesday: Sausage biscuit; meatball sub, chips, mandarin oranges, sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Grilled cheese; super nachos, corn, peaches, graham crackers.
Thursday: Muffin; chicken sandwich, french fries, tropical fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Friday: Egg omelet; chili, grilled cheese, pears, Rice Krispie.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Chef’s choice; crispitos, tater tots, California blend vegetables.
Tuesday: Croissant sandwich; cheeseburger soup, garlic bread.
Wednesday: Coffee cake; pulled pork sandwich, baked beans.
Thursday: Not available.
Friday: Not available.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Biscuits and gravy; cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple.
Tuesday: Parfaits; pork patty, mashed potatoes, peas, peaches.
Wednesday: Assorted Danishes; crispito, Spanish rice, green beans, pears.
Thursday: Stuffed bagel; chili cheese fries, cookies, celery and peanut butter, apricots.
Friday: Cereal and toast; hamburgers, chips, corn, mixed fruit.