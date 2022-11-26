 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School breakfast and lunch menus for Nov. 28-Dec. 2

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 2

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Popcorn chicken, breadstick, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: French dip sandwich, tri tater, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Chili or chicken noodle soup, cinnamon roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Crispitos with cheese sauce, tater tots, fruit, milk.

Friday: Three-meat calzone, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Burrito, scalloped potatoes, mixed fruit, mixed vegetables, goldfish crackers, milk.

Tuesday: Garlic french bread pizza with sauce, green beans, potato smiles, pears, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, peaches, milk.

Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, juice, corn, potato chips, baked beans, milk.

Friday: Fiestada, au gratin potatoes, baby carrots, diced pears, ice cream sandwich, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Scrambled eggs; hamburger and chips.

Tuesday: Muffin; chicken drumstick.

Wednesday: Piggly wiggles; baked penne.

Thursday: Apple churro; orange chicken.

Friday: Yogurt and granola; chili and cinnamon roll.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: French toast; hot beef, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Eggs, toast; raviolis.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwich, hash brown.

Thursday: French toast tornados; tacos, breadsticks.

Friday: Doughnuts; sub sandwiches.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Pop Tart; fiestadas, lettuce salad, peaches, breadstick.

Tuesday: Sausage biscuit; meatball sub, chips, mandarin oranges, sugar cookie.

Wednesday: Grilled cheese; super nachos, corn, peaches, graham crackers.

Thursday: Muffin; chicken sandwich, french fries, tropical fruit, chocolate chip cookie.

Friday: Egg omelet; chili, grilled cheese, pears, Rice Krispie.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Chef’s choice; crispitos, tater tots, California blend vegetables.

Tuesday: Croissant sandwich; cheeseburger soup, garlic bread.

Wednesday: Coffee cake; pulled pork sandwich, baked beans.

Thursday: Not available.

Friday: Not available.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Biscuits and gravy; cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple.

Tuesday: Parfaits; pork patty, mashed potatoes, peas, peaches.

Wednesday: Assorted Danishes; crispito, Spanish rice, green beans, pears.

Thursday: Stuffed bagel; chili cheese fries, cookies, celery and peanut butter, apricots.

Friday: Cereal and toast; hamburgers, chips, corn, mixed fruit.

