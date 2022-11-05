School breakfast and lunch menus for Nov. 7-11

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Nov. 7-11
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: French toast sticks, sausage patty, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Pork patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, garlic breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Crispitos, carrots, romaine lettuce, juice, milk.
Tuesday: Hot dog, scalloped potatoes, mixed fruit, broccoli, milk.
Wednesday: Garlic french pizza with sauce, green beans, potato smiles, pears, milk.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, corn, baby carrots, cornbread, juice, milk.
Friday: Mini corn dogs, au gratin potatoes, fruit juice, peas, baked Cheetos, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Cereal bar; breaded pork patty with scalloped potatoes.
Tuesday: Combo bar; breaded chicken sandwich.
Wednesday: Stuffed bagel; macaroni and cheese.
Thursday: Muffin; hot dog.
Friday: Breakfast on a stick; turkey dinner.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Pumpkin bread; mandarin chicken, fried rice.
Tuesday: Eggs, toast; cavatina.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, hash browns.
Thursday: Egg tornados; Chipotle fajita/rice bowl.
Friday: Doughnuts; pizza.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Waffles; Pizza Hut pizza, lettuce salad, peaches, breadstick.
Wednesday: Pizza; hamburger or cheeseburger, smiley fries, pineapple, chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday: Egg omelet; macaroni and cheese, peas, strawberries, peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Friday: Cinnamon apple stick; General Tso’s or popcorn chicken, fried rice, applesauce, dinner roll.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Power bites; chicken nuggets, baby bakers, broccoli.
Tuesday: Cheese omelet, toast; macaroni and cheese, breadstick, peas.
Wednesday: Tornados; hot dog or polish dog, baked beans.
Thursday: Pancakes, sausage links; chicken fajita, corn salsa, carrots.
Friday: Breakfast burrito; chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Pop Tarts; cheese pizza, breadstick, lettuce, peaches.
Tuesday: Pancake on a stick; chicken wrap, chips, baby carrots, mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Cereal bar; beef stew, dinner roll, cookies, apricots.
Thursday: Stuffed bagel; meatballs, scalloped potatoes, peas, pineapple.
Friday: Cereal, toast; hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, baby carrots, pears.