School breakfast and lunch menus for Nov. 7-11

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Nov. 7-11

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: French toast sticks, sausage patty, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Pork patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, garlic breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Crispitos, carrots, romaine lettuce, juice, milk.

Tuesday: Hot dog, scalloped potatoes, mixed fruit, broccoli, milk.

Wednesday: Garlic french pizza with sauce, green beans, potato smiles, pears, milk.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets, corn, baby carrots, cornbread, juice, milk.

Friday: Mini corn dogs, au gratin potatoes, fruit juice, peas, baked Cheetos, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Cereal bar; breaded pork patty with scalloped potatoes.

Tuesday: Combo bar; breaded chicken sandwich.

Wednesday: Stuffed bagel; macaroni and cheese.

Thursday: Muffin; hot dog.

Friday: Breakfast on a stick; turkey dinner.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Pumpkin bread; mandarin chicken, fried rice.

Tuesday: Eggs, toast; cavatina.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, hash browns.

Thursday: Egg tornados; Chipotle fajita/rice bowl.

Friday: Doughnuts; pizza.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Waffles; Pizza Hut pizza, lettuce salad, peaches, breadstick.

Wednesday: Pizza; hamburger or cheeseburger, smiley fries, pineapple, chocolate chip cookie.

Thursday: Egg omelet; macaroni and cheese, peas, strawberries, peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Friday: Cinnamon apple stick; General Tso’s or popcorn chicken, fried rice, applesauce, dinner roll.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Power bites; chicken nuggets, baby bakers, broccoli.

Tuesday: Cheese omelet, toast; macaroni and cheese, breadstick, peas.

Wednesday: Tornados; hot dog or polish dog, baked beans.

Thursday: Pancakes, sausage links; chicken fajita, corn salsa, carrots.

Friday: Breakfast burrito; chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Pop Tarts; cheese pizza, breadstick, lettuce, peaches.

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick; chicken wrap, chips, baby carrots, mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Cereal bar; beef stew, dinner roll, cookies, apricots.

Thursday: Stuffed bagel; meatballs, scalloped potatoes, peas, pineapple.

Friday: Cereal, toast; hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, baby carrots, pears.

