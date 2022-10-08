 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School breakfast and lunch menus for Oct. 10-14

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Oct. 10-14

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Tuesday: Crispito with cheese sauce, tater tots, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Pizza sticks and sauce, scalloped potatoes, applesauce, goldfish crackers, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, corn, smile fries, peaches, cookie, milk.

Wednesday: Cheese pizza, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.

Thursday: High school half day – no lunch served.

Friday: No school.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Cereal bar; corn dog.

Tuesday: Pancakes and sausage; crispitos.

Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich; lasagna.

Thursday: French toast; chicken patty sandwich.

Friday: No school.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Blueberry bread; hot beef, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Eggs, toast; taco, macaroni and cheese.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwich, hash browns.

Thursday: Dutch waffles; chipotle fajita/rice bowl.

Friday: Doughnuts; sub sandwiches, chips.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: French toast; hot dog/chili dog, baked beans, tater tots, peaches.

Tuesday: Omelet; tacos, peas, grapes, Rice Kripsie bar.

Wednesday: Long John; ham patty sandwich, smiley fries, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.

Thursday: Sausage and hash brown; calzone, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Friday: Scrambled eggs with ham; General Tso’s chicken or popcorn chicken, broccoli and carrots, tropical fruit, rice.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Combo bar, cereal, mango juice, mixed fruit, milk; burritos, rice, black beans, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Waffle, sausage, cereal, strawberries, apple juice, milk; pizza, side salad, tri taters, Jell-O with fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Cheese omelet, tri taters, sausage, cereal, juice, blueberries, milk; breaded pork steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, cinnamon apples, milk.

Thursday: Pancakes, eggs, cereal, pineapple, grape juice, milk; hot dog/polish dog, peas and carrots, tots, fruit, milk.

Friday: No school.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Mini waffles; cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple.

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick; nachos, refried beans, cookies, mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Stuffed bagel; cheese pizza, lettuce, breadsticks, apricots.

Thursday: Cereal/toast; hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, baby carrots, oranges.

Friday: No school.

