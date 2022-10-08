School breakfast and lunch menus for Oct. 10-14

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Oct. 10-14
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Tuesday: Crispito with cheese sauce, tater tots, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Pizza sticks and sauce, scalloped potatoes, applesauce, goldfish crackers, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, corn, smile fries, peaches, cookie, milk.
Wednesday: Cheese pizza, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.
Thursday: High school half day – no lunch served.
Friday: No school.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Cereal bar; corn dog.
Tuesday: Pancakes and sausage; crispitos.
Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich; lasagna.
Thursday: French toast; chicken patty sandwich.
Friday: No school.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Blueberry bread; hot beef, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Eggs, toast; taco, macaroni and cheese.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwich, hash browns.
Thursday: Dutch waffles; chipotle fajita/rice bowl.
Friday: Doughnuts; sub sandwiches, chips.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: French toast; hot dog/chili dog, baked beans, tater tots, peaches.
Tuesday: Omelet; tacos, peas, grapes, Rice Kripsie bar.
Wednesday: Long John; ham patty sandwich, smiley fries, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday: Sausage and hash brown; calzone, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Friday: Scrambled eggs with ham; General Tso’s chicken or popcorn chicken, broccoli and carrots, tropical fruit, rice.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Combo bar, cereal, mango juice, mixed fruit, milk; burritos, rice, black beans, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Waffle, sausage, cereal, strawberries, apple juice, milk; pizza, side salad, tri taters, Jell-O with fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Cheese omelet, tri taters, sausage, cereal, juice, blueberries, milk; breaded pork steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, cinnamon apples, milk.
Thursday: Pancakes, eggs, cereal, pineapple, grape juice, milk; hot dog/polish dog, peas and carrots, tots, fruit, milk.
Friday: No school.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Mini waffles; cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple.
Tuesday: Pancake on a stick; nachos, refried beans, cookies, mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Stuffed bagel; cheese pizza, lettuce, breadsticks, apricots.
Thursday: Cereal/toast; hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, baby carrots, oranges.
Friday: No school.