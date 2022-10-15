School breakfast and lunch menus for Oct. 17-21

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Oct. 17-21
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken tenders, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, baby potatoes, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Breakfast pizza (egg and bacon), vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Waffles, sausage, syrup, tri tater, mandarin oranges, dragon punch, milk.
Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun, green beans, pears, salad mix, gripz, milk.
Wednesday: Crispito, peas, dragon punch, peaches, Oreo cookies, milk.
Thursday: Toasted cheese sandwich, corn, romaine lettuce, mixed fruit, pudding cup, milk.
Friday: Mini corn dogs, oven fries, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: UBR cookie; pullaparts.
Tuesday: Breakfast bites; chicken noodle casserole.
Wednesday: Combo bar; barbecue rib sandwich.
Thursday: Waffle sticks; chicken nuggets.
Friday: Breakfast pizza; chili and cinnamon roll.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Mini cinnis; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Eggs, toast; corn dogs, hash browns.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hot ham and cheese.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: French toast sticks; barbecue pork sandwich, smiley fries, baked beans, pears.
Wednesday: Breakfast burrito; chicken taco, chips and salsa, lettuce, pineapple.
Thursday: Muffins and yogurt; macaroni and cheese, dinner roll, green beans, apricots.
Friday: Cereal, toast; quesadilla, Spanish rice, corn, peaches.