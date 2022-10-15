 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

School breakfast and lunch menus for Oct. 17-21

  • 0
Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Oct. 17-21

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken tenders, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, baby potatoes, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Breakfast pizza (egg and bacon), vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Waffles, sausage, syrup, tri tater, mandarin oranges, dragon punch, milk.

Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun, green beans, pears, salad mix, gripz, milk.

People are also reading…

Wednesday: Crispito, peas, dragon punch, peaches, Oreo cookies, milk.

Thursday: Toasted cheese sandwich, corn, romaine lettuce, mixed fruit, pudding cup, milk.

Friday: Mini corn dogs, oven fries, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: UBR cookie; pullaparts.

Tuesday: Breakfast bites; chicken noodle casserole.

Wednesday: Combo bar; barbecue rib sandwich.

Thursday: Waffle sticks; chicken nuggets.

Friday: Breakfast pizza; chili and cinnamon roll.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Mini cinnis; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Eggs, toast; corn dogs, hash browns.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hot ham and cheese.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: French toast sticks; barbecue pork sandwich, smiley fries, baked beans, pears.

Wednesday: Breakfast burrito; chicken taco, chips and salsa, lettuce, pineapple.

Thursday: Muffins and yogurt; macaroni and cheese, dinner roll, green beans, apricots.

Friday: Cereal, toast; quesadilla, Spanish rice, corn, peaches.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuelan migrants turned back to Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News