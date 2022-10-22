 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School breakfast and lunch menus for Oct. 24-28

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Oct. 24-28

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Chicken fried chicken, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Barbecue rib sandwich, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Beef fiestada, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Pepperoni pizza, salad mix, seasoned fries, peaches, milk.

Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, au gratin potatoes, romaine lettuce, applesauce, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets, corn, baby carrots, pears, milk.

Friday: Hot dog on a bun, carrots, peaches, fruit juice, bunny friend crackers, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Pop Tart; steak fingers.

Tuesday: Bagel bites; beef ravioli.

Wednesday: Apple muffin; chicken and waffles.

Thursday: Breakfast on a stick; deli sub and soup.

Friday: No school.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Waffles; chicken alfredo.

Tuesday: Eggs, toast; chicken and vegetable dumplings (pot stickers).

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; barbecue chicken sandwiches, hash browns.

Thursday: Oatmeal rounds; tacos, breadstick.

Friday: Doughnuts; turkey croissant.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Waffle; fiestadas, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Tuesday: Doughnut; barbecue sandwich, french fries, applesauce, oatmeal cookie.

Wednesday: Cinnamon roll; super nachos, corn, peaches, peanut butter sandwich.

Thursday: Breakfast bar; sloppy joes, tots, oranges, chocolate chip cookie.

Friday: No school.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast pizza, cereal bar, sliced peaches, juice, milk; chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, fruit.

Tuesday: Apple frudel, cereal, diced pears, juice, milk; corn dog on a stick, peas, tri taters, sliced peaches, milk.

Wednesday: Breakfast taco, cereal bar, bananas, grape juice, milk; pulled pork sandwiches, chips, baked beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday: French toast sticks, sausage, cereal, mandarin oranges, milk; chili or chicken noodle soup, cinnamon rolls, fruit, veggie sticks, milk.

Friday: Doughnuts, yogurt parfaits, juice, sliced peaches, milk; sloppy joes, macaroni and cheese, carrots, pears, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Biscuits and gravy; pork patty, mashed potatoes, green beans, peaches.

Tuesday: Assorted Danishes; cream chicken, peas, cookie, mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Parfaits; tater tot bar, cooked broccoli, dinner roll, pears.

Thursday: Long Johns; chili, cinnamon roll, fruit cup, apricots.

Friday: Cereal, toast; hamburgers, chips, baked beans, mixed fruit.

