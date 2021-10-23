 Skip to main content
School breakfast and lunch menus for Oct. 25-29

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Oct. 25.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Chicken patty on a bun, curly fries, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken fried chicken, cheese breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded pork patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken taquito, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Cheese quesadilla, au gratin potatoes, apple juice, carrots, milk.

Tuesday: Pigs in a blanket, green beans, pears, salad mix, gripz, milk.

Wednesday: Pizza sticks with sauce, scalloped potatoes, applesauce, goldfish crackers, milk.

Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, corn, smile fries, blueberries, cookie, milk.

Friday: Fiestada, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Hot dogs or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, french fries, baked beans, peaches, milk.

Tuesday: Hamburger pizza or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, salad, tater tots, mandarin oranges, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded meat patty or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, scalloped potatoes, corn, pears, milk.

Thursday: Hamburger rice casserole or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cooked broccoli, peas, applesauce, milk.

Friday: Flying saucers or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, green beans, pineapple, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Cereal bar; chicken and cheese quesadilla.

Tuesday: Breakfast burrito; walking taco.

Wednesday: Boiled egg and toast; popcorn chicken.

Thursday: Bagel bites; breakfast for lunch.

Friday: No school.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: French toast; mandarin chicken, fried rice, egg rolls.

Tuesday: Eggs; raviolis.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; baked potato bar.

Thursday: Oatmeal rounds; chicken wraps.

Friday: Donuts; fiestadas.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Mini waffles; burrito, corn, mandarin oranges, cinnamon roll.

Tuesday: Danish; meatball sub, sun chips, apple slices, chocolate chip cookie.

Wednesday: French toast sticks; biscuits and gravy, hash browns, applesauce cups, rice krispie treat.

Thursday: Donut; macaroni and cheese, green beans, tropical fruit, tea roll.

Friday: No school.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Pancakes; popcorn chicken, beans.

Tuesday: Cheese omelet; deli ham or turkey sandwich, coleslaw.

Wednesday: Choice of bagel; pizza, corn.

Thursday: Breakfast casserole; chef’s choice.

Friday: Dutch waffle; chicken noodle soup.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Combo bar; pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, pears.

Tuesday: Banana bread; open face pot pie, peas, cookies, mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Parfaits; turkey wrap, chips, baby carrots, peaches.

Thursday: Long johns; crispito, chips and salsa, refried beans, apricots.

Friday: Cereal and toast; UFO, space grass, light saber, alien goo.

