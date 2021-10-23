School breakfast and lunch menus for Oct. 25-29

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Oct. 25.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Chicken patty on a bun, curly fries, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken fried chicken, cheese breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded pork patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken taquito, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Cheese quesadilla, au gratin potatoes, apple juice, carrots, milk.
Tuesday: Pigs in a blanket, green beans, pears, salad mix, gripz, milk.
Wednesday: Pizza sticks with sauce, scalloped potatoes, applesauce, goldfish crackers, milk.
Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, corn, smile fries, blueberries, cookie, milk.
Friday: Fiestada, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Hot dogs or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, french fries, baked beans, peaches, milk.
Tuesday: Hamburger pizza or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, salad, tater tots, mandarin oranges, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded meat patty or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, scalloped potatoes, corn, pears, milk.
Thursday: Hamburger rice casserole or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cooked broccoli, peas, applesauce, milk.
Friday: Flying saucers or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, green beans, pineapple, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Cereal bar; chicken and cheese quesadilla.
Tuesday: Breakfast burrito; walking taco.
Wednesday: Boiled egg and toast; popcorn chicken.
Thursday: Bagel bites; breakfast for lunch.
Friday: No school.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: French toast; mandarin chicken, fried rice, egg rolls.
Tuesday: Eggs; raviolis.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; baked potato bar.
Thursday: Oatmeal rounds; chicken wraps.
Friday: Donuts; fiestadas.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Mini waffles; burrito, corn, mandarin oranges, cinnamon roll.
Tuesday: Danish; meatball sub, sun chips, apple slices, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday: French toast sticks; biscuits and gravy, hash browns, applesauce cups, rice krispie treat.
Thursday: Donut; macaroni and cheese, green beans, tropical fruit, tea roll.
Friday: No school.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Pancakes; popcorn chicken, beans.
Tuesday: Cheese omelet; deli ham or turkey sandwich, coleslaw.
Wednesday: Choice of bagel; pizza, corn.
Thursday: Breakfast casserole; chef’s choice.
Friday: Dutch waffle; chicken noodle soup.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Combo bar; pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, pears.
Tuesday: Banana bread; open face pot pie, peas, cookies, mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Parfaits; turkey wrap, chips, baby carrots, peaches.
Thursday: Long johns; crispito, chips and salsa, refried beans, apricots.
Friday: Cereal and toast; UFO, space grass, light saber, alien goo.