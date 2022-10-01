School breakfast and lunch menus for Oct. 3-7

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Oct. 3-7
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Hot dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, dinner roll, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Tater tots with meat and cheese, garlic bread, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Thursday: French toast sticks, sausage patty, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Pepperoni pizza, mixed vegetables, apple juice, carrots, milk.
Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, potato chips, salad mix, baked beans, mixed fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, peaches, milk.
Thursday: Fiestada, corn, baby carrots, broccoli, Cheez It, milk.
Friday: Chicken nuggets, salad mix, seasoned fries, ice cream sandwich, pears, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Chocolate chip muffins; pizza.
Tuesday: Egg taco; sloppy joe.
Wednesday: Dutch waffle; orange chicken.
Thursday: Piggly Wigglys; Philly steak sandwich.
Friday: Donut; macaroni and cheese.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Pancake holes; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Eggs, toast; crispitos, breadstick.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, hashbrowns.
Thursday: French toast tornadoes; raviolis.
Friday: Doughnuts; chicken wraps, chips.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast rounds; Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, California vegetables, mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Mini cinni; Philly, curly fries, baked beans, mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; sub sandwich, celery and peanut butter, chips, pears.
Thursday: Pop Tarts; chef salad, breadsticks, cookies, apricots.
Friday: Cereal/toast; corn dogs, chips, baby carrots, peaches.