School breakfast and lunch menus for Oct. 3-7

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Oct. 3-7

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Hot dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, dinner roll, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Tater tots with meat and cheese, garlic bread, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Thursday: French toast sticks, sausage patty, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Pepperoni pizza, mixed vegetables, apple juice, carrots, milk.

Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, potato chips, salad mix, baked beans, mixed fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, peaches, milk.

Thursday: Fiestada, corn, baby carrots, broccoli, Cheez It, milk.

Friday: Chicken nuggets, salad mix, seasoned fries, ice cream sandwich, pears, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Chocolate chip muffins; pizza.

Tuesday: Egg taco; sloppy joe.

Wednesday: Dutch waffle; orange chicken.

Thursday: Piggly Wigglys; Philly steak sandwich.

Friday: Donut; macaroni and cheese.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Pancake holes; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Eggs, toast; crispitos, breadstick.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, hashbrowns.

Thursday: French toast tornadoes; raviolis.

Friday: Doughnuts; chicken wraps, chips.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast rounds; Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, California vegetables, mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Mini cinni; Philly, curly fries, baked beans, mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; sub sandwich, celery and peanut butter, chips, pears.

Thursday: Pop Tarts; chef salad, breadsticks, cookies, apricots.

Friday: Cereal/toast; corn dogs, chips, baby carrots, peaches.









