School breakfast and lunch menus for Oct. 31-Nov. 4

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 4
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Chicken patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Walking taco, cornbread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Orange chicken rice bowl, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, yogurt, cheese stick, fruit, milk.
Friday: French bread pepperoni pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Cheese quesadilla, au gratin potatoes, apple juice, carrots, milk.
Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, seasoned fries, pears, corn, graham treat, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, peaches, milk.
Thursday: French toast, sausage, syrup, dragon juice, tri potato, mixed fruit, milk.
Friday: No school.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Scrambled eggs and toast; wildcat bowl with watermelon and Oreo fluff.
Tuesday: Eggo waffle; stuff crust pizza with strawberries and ice cream.
Wednesday: Bagel bites; hamburger and fries.
Thursday: French toast; pork nachos.
Friday: Breakfast casserole; grilled cheese and tomato soup.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: French toast; shrimp poppers, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Eggs, toast; hot dogs, hash brown.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; breakfast for lunch.
Thursday: French toast tornados; macaroni and cheese, muffin.
Friday: Doughnuts; quesadilla.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Not available.
Tuesday: French toast; biscuits and gravy, hash brown, mandarin oranges, Rice Krispie.
Wednesday: Muffin; walkin’ taco, green beans, grapes, peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Thursday: Egg biscuit; corn dog, french fries, apple slices, graham crackers.
Friday: Turnover; tomato soup, grilled cheese, pears, sugar cookie.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Halloween menu – tombstone coffins, scabs, witch fingers, pumpkin head.
Tuesday: Breakfast rounds; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, pears.
Wednesday: Bagels with cream cheese; enchilada, rice, lettuce, mixed fruit.
Thursday: Mini cinni; open-face pot pie, green beans, cookies, peaches.
Friday: Cereal, toast; chicken sandwich, baked beans, chips, mandarin oranges.