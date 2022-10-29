 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick top story

School breakfast and lunch menus for Oct. 31-Nov. 4

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 4

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Chicken patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Walking taco, cornbread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Orange chicken rice bowl, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, yogurt, cheese stick, fruit, milk.

Friday: French bread pepperoni pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Cheese quesadilla, au gratin potatoes, apple juice, carrots, milk.

Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, seasoned fries, pears, corn, graham treat, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, peaches, milk.

Thursday: French toast, sausage, syrup, dragon juice, tri potato, mixed fruit, milk.

Friday: No school.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Scrambled eggs and toast; wildcat bowl with watermelon and Oreo fluff.

Tuesday: Eggo waffle; stuff crust pizza with strawberries and ice cream.

Wednesday: Bagel bites; hamburger and fries.

Thursday: French toast; pork nachos.

Friday: Breakfast casserole; grilled cheese and tomato soup.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: French toast; shrimp poppers, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Eggs, toast; hot dogs, hash brown.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; breakfast for lunch.

Thursday: French toast tornados; macaroni and cheese, muffin.

Friday: Doughnuts; quesadilla.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Not available.

Tuesday: French toast; biscuits and gravy, hash brown, mandarin oranges, Rice Krispie.

Wednesday: Muffin; walkin’ taco, green beans, grapes, peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Thursday: Egg biscuit; corn dog, french fries, apple slices, graham crackers.

Friday: Turnover; tomato soup, grilled cheese, pears, sugar cookie.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Halloween menu – tombstone coffins, scabs, witch fingers, pumpkin head.

Tuesday: Breakfast rounds; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, pears.

Wednesday: Bagels with cream cheese; enchilada, rice, lettuce, mixed fruit.

Thursday: Mini cinni; open-face pot pie, green beans, cookies, peaches.

Friday: Cereal, toast; chicken sandwich, baked beans, chips, mandarin oranges.

