School breakfast and lunch menus for Oct. 4-8
School breakfast and lunch menus for Oct. 4-8

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Oct. 4.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Chicken alfredo, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Pepperoni pizza, diced peaches, apple juice, carrots, milk.

Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, potato chips, corn, broccoli, pears, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, peaches, milk.

Thursday: Cheese pizza, corn, salad mix, Cheez Its, milk.

Friday: No lunch served.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Cereal; corn dog.

Tuesday: Muffin; chicken and waffles.

Wednesday: UBR cookie; uncrustable with macaroni and cheese.

Thursday: Mini french toast; breaded pork patty.

Friday: Toast and egg bites; calzone.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Mini cinnis; chicken alfredo.

Tuesday: Eggs; breakfast for lunch.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, fries.

Thursday: Pancake on a stick; chicken fajitas, breadsticks.

Friday: Donuts; hot ham and cheese, chips.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast bar; chicken patty sandwich, green beans, tropical fruit, sugar cookie.

Tuesday: Turnover; ham patty sandwich, baked beans, potato wedge, applesauce, rice krispie treat.

Wednesday: Mini pancakes; turkey sub, sun chips, grapes, chocolate chip cookie.

Thursday: Chocolate nutrition bar; hamburger and cheeseburgers, tater tots, watermelon, sugar cookie.

Friday: French toast sticks; ravioli, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Egg patty and sausage links; corn dogs, baked beans.

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza; pork patty, peas.

Wednesday: Combo bar; sloppy joes, corn.

Thursday: Yogurt parfait; chef’s choice.

Friday: Power bites; hamburger or cheeseburger, beans.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast pizza or cereal; tater tot casserole, green beans, corn bread, fruit, milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or crispy chicken bacon ranch salad for grades 7-12.

Tuesday: Pancakes and syrup or cereal; Beef and cheese nachos, cheesy refried beans, Spanish rice, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, fruit and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or taco salad for grades 7-12.

Wednesday: Cheese omelet and toast or cereal; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef’s choice salad for grades 7-12.

Thursday: Cherry frudel or cereal; pizza (cheese pizza for grades K-6; pepperoni or buffalo chicken pizza for grades 7-12), fresh spinach salad, vegetable sticks, whole fruit slushie. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or cranberry apple spinach salad for grades 7-12.

Friday: Yogurt and cereal bar; rotini with meat or cheese sauce, garlic bread, side salad, fruit and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or cranberry apple spinach salad for grades 7-12.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Mini pancakes; chicken sandwich, chips, baked beans, apricots.

Tuesday: Muffins and yogurt; enchilada, rice, lettuce, pears.

Wednesday: Assorted Danishes; chicken strips, curly fries, corn, pineapple.

Thursday: Mini cinni; beef patty, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas, mixed fruit.

Friday: Cereal/toast; hot ham and cheese, chips, baby carrots, peaches.

