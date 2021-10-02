School breakfast and lunch menus for Oct. 4-8

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza; pork patty, peas.

Wednesday: Combo bar; sloppy joes, corn.

Thursday: Yogurt parfait; chef’s choice.

Friday: Power bites; hamburger or cheeseburger, beans.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast pizza or cereal; tater tot casserole, green beans, corn bread, fruit, milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or crispy chicken bacon ranch salad for grades 7-12.

Tuesday: Pancakes and syrup or cereal; Beef and cheese nachos, cheesy refried beans, Spanish rice, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, fruit and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or taco salad for grades 7-12.

Wednesday: Cheese omelet and toast or cereal; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef’s choice salad for grades 7-12.

Thursday: Cherry frudel or cereal; pizza (cheese pizza for grades K-6; pepperoni or buffalo chicken pizza for grades 7-12), fresh spinach salad, vegetable sticks, whole fruit slushie. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or cranberry apple spinach salad for grades 7-12.