Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Sept. 11-15

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Mini corn dogs, fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: French dip sandwich, au jus, tri tater, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Sack lunch: sandwich, carrots, chips, Oreos, juice box, milk.

Friday: No school.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Fiestada, mixed vegetables, oven tri taters, diced pears, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, green beans, carrots, applesauce, baked Cheetos, milk.

Wednesday: Garlic cheese pizza, veggie beans, baby carrots, diced peaches, milk.

Thursday: Mini corn dogs, peas, oven fries, fruit juice, milk.

Friday: Chicken nuggets, corn, romaine lettuce, apple juice, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: UBR cookie, toast, fruit and juice; macaroni and cheese, uncrustable and peas.

Tuesday: Egg taco, toast, fruit and juice; orange chicken, rice and broccoli.

Wednesday: French toast, toast, fruit and juice; sloppy joe, baked chips and roasted vegetables.

Thursday: Bagel bites, toast, fruit and juice; pork patty, scalloped potatoes and cookie.

Friday: Apple muffin, toast, fruit and juice; hot dog and baked beans.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Waffles; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and dinner roll. Preschool – cereal and fruit; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken alfredo and breadstick. Preschool – muffin and fruit; chicken alfredo, broccoli and pears.

Wednesday: Eggs and toast; Philly sandwich. Preschool – oatmeal and fruit; Philly slider, corn and applesauce.

Thursday: French toast tornado; breakfast for lunch. Preschool – cereal and fruit; ham and cheese rollup, fresh vegetables, peaches.

Friday: Doughnut; sub sandwiches.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Mini waffles; corndog, tater tots, baked beans, pears and graham crackers.

Tuesday: Turnover; crispito with cheese, refried beans, applesauce and peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Wednesday: Egg biscuit; pizza quesadilla, green beans, tropical fruit, breadstick.

Thursday: Sausage and hash brown; turkey sub, chips, tropical fruit, chocolate chip cookie.

Friday: Cinnamon roll; grilled chicken sandwich, french fries, applesauce and Rice Krispie.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Combo bar and toast; hot dog or cheddar dog and baked beans.

Tuesday: Cinnamon roll; meal in a bowl.

Wednesday: Coffee cake; burrito bowl.

Thursday: Cheese omelet and toast; fiestada and broccoli.

Friday: Breakfast pizza; hamburger or cheeseburger and tater tots.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Cherry frudel, cereal, diced pears, strawberry/kiwi and milk; corn dog, peas and carrots, tri taters, strawberry applesauce and milk.

Tuesday: Breakfast casserole, cereal bar, mandarin oranges, mango and milk; hamburgers, chips, potato salad, baked beans, grapes and milk.

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, hash browns, toast, sliced peaches, grape juice and milk; rotini with meat and cheese sauce, mixed vegetables, diced peaches, garlic bread and milk.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: Doughnuts, yogurt parfaits, mixed fruit, orange juice and milk; burritos, rice, black beans, churros and milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Apple frudel; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn and pears.

Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy; french toast, hash brown patty, sausage patty, yogurt and apricots.

Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich; sub sandwich, chips, celery and mixed fruit.

Thursday: Stuffed bagels; hamburger pizza, breadsticks, lettuce and pineapple.

Friday: Cereal and toast; hot dogs, chips, baked beans and peaches.