School breakfast and lunch menus for Sept. 12-16

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Sept. 12-16.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Chicken taquito, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: French dip sandwich, tri tater, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Sandwich, carrots, chips, juice box, Oreo cookies, milk.
Friday: No school.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Fiestada, mixed vegetables, oven tri taters, diced pears, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, green beans, carrots, applesauce, baked Cheetos, milk.
Wednesday: Garlic cheese pizza, veggie beans, baby carrots, diced peaches, milk.
Thursday: Mini corn dogs, peas, oven fries, fruit juice, milk.
Friday: Chicken nuggets, corn, romaine lettuce, apple juice, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: UBR cookie; breaded pork patty.
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs and toast; walking taco.
Wednesday: French toast; mini corn dogs and tots.
Thursday: Combo bar; spaghetti.
Friday: Casserole; popcorn chicken.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Banana bread; mandarin chicken, fried rice.
Tuesday: Eggs, toast; chicken alfredo.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, hash brown.
Thursday: Dutch waffles; quesadilla.
Friday: Doughnuts; sub sandwiches.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Tornadoes; hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, potato wedge, peaches.
Tuesday: Muffin; chicken sandwich, green beans, watermelon, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday: Pancake stick; walking tacos, mixed vegetables, apple slices, sugar cookie.
Thursday: Grilled cheese; barbecue sandwich, tater tots, applesauce, Rice Krispie treat.
Friday: Sausage egg biscuit; Gen Tso’s or popcorn chicken, broccoli and carrots, pineapple, rice, tea roll.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast pizza, cereal bar, fruit, juice, milk; rotini with meat sauce, mixed vegetables, fruit, garlic bread, milk.
Tuesday: Cherry frudel, cereal, fruit, juice, milk, string cheese; sloppy joes, baked beans, tater tots, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Breakfast taco, Pop Tart, fruit, juice, milk; chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, fruit, milk.
Thursday: French toast sticks, sausage, cereal, fruit, milk; beef and cheese enchiladas, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit, milk.
Friday: Cinnamon rolls, yogurt, fruit, orange juice, milk; bento box, teddy graham, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast rounds; chicken strips, curly fries, corn, mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Waffles; barbecue pork sandwich, chips, baked beans, pineapple.
Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich; tater tot bar, cooked broccoli, cookie, peaches.
Thursday: Turnovers; open face pot pie, peas, fruit cup, apricots.
Friday: Cereal/toast; quesadilla, Spanish rice, lettuce, pears.