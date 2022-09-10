 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

School breakfast and lunch menus for Sept. 12-16

  • 0
Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Sept. 12-16.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Chicken taquito, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: French dip sandwich, tri tater, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Sandwich, carrots, chips, juice box, Oreo cookies, milk.

Friday: No school.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Fiestada, mixed vegetables, oven tri taters, diced pears, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, green beans, carrots, applesauce, baked Cheetos, milk.

Wednesday: Garlic cheese pizza, veggie beans, baby carrots, diced peaches, milk.

People are also reading…

Thursday: Mini corn dogs, peas, oven fries, fruit juice, milk.

Friday: Chicken nuggets, corn, romaine lettuce, apple juice, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: UBR cookie; breaded pork patty.

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs and toast; walking taco.

Wednesday: French toast; mini corn dogs and tots.

Thursday: Combo bar; spaghetti.

Friday: Casserole; popcorn chicken.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Banana bread; mandarin chicken, fried rice.

Tuesday: Eggs, toast; chicken alfredo.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, hash brown.

Thursday: Dutch waffles; quesadilla.

Friday: Doughnuts; sub sandwiches.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Tornadoes; hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, potato wedge, peaches.

Tuesday: Muffin; chicken sandwich, green beans, watermelon, chocolate chip cookie.

Wednesday: Pancake stick; walking tacos, mixed vegetables, apple slices, sugar cookie.

Thursday: Grilled cheese; barbecue sandwich, tater tots, applesauce, Rice Krispie treat.

Friday: Sausage egg biscuit; Gen Tso’s or popcorn chicken, broccoli and carrots, pineapple, rice, tea roll.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast pizza, cereal bar, fruit, juice, milk; rotini with meat sauce, mixed vegetables, fruit, garlic bread, milk.

Tuesday: Cherry frudel, cereal, fruit, juice, milk, string cheese; sloppy joes, baked beans, tater tots, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Breakfast taco, Pop Tart, fruit, juice, milk; chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, fruit, milk.

Thursday: French toast sticks, sausage, cereal, fruit, milk; beef and cheese enchiladas, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit, milk.

Friday: Cinnamon rolls, yogurt, fruit, orange juice, milk; bento box, teddy graham, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast rounds; chicken strips, curly fries, corn, mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Waffles; barbecue pork sandwich, chips, baked beans, pineapple.

Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich; tater tot bar, cooked broccoli, cookie, peaches.

Thursday: Turnovers; open face pot pie, peas, fruit cup, apricots.

Friday: Cereal/toast; quesadilla, Spanish rice, lettuce, pears.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Fashion Week: Clothes sales up despite inflation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News