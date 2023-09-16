Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Sept. 18-22

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Sloppy joe sandwich, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Crispito with cheese sauce, tots, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll, milk.

Thursday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, yogurt, cheese stick, fruit, milk.

Friday: Three-meat calzone, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Pancakes with syrup, sausage, tri potato, diced pears, dragon punch, milk.

Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun, smile fries, corn, diced peaches, milk.

Wednesday: Crispito, veggie beans, baby carrots, applesauce cup, cookie, milk.

Thursday: Pepperoni pizza, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, apple juice, milk.

Friday: Macaroni and cheese, green beans, dragon punch, mixed fruit, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Pop Tarts, toast, fruit and juice; cheeseburger, fries, peas and carrots.

Tuesday: Breakfast on a stick, toast, fruit and juice; Wildcat Bowl, roll and corn.

Wednesday: Doughnut holes, toast, fruit and juice; lasagna rollup and garlic bread.

Thursday: Breakfast sandwich, toast, fruit and juice; deli sub and cheesy vegetables.

Friday: Bagel and cream cheese, toast, fruit and juice; calzone and roasted vegetables.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Mini cinnis; mandarin chicken and fried rice. Preschool – cereal and fruit; mandarin chicken, green beans and pineapple.

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza; hot dogs. Preschool – bagels and fruit; hot dogs, corn and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Eggs and toast; Chicken sandwiches and hash browns. Preschool – yogurt and graham crackers; chicken strips, hash browns and pears.

Thursday: Egg tornado; Chipotle fajita bowls. Preschool – cereal and fruit; chicken fajita, peas and mandarin oranges.

Friday: Doughnut; hot ham and cheese.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Yogurt and cheese stick; fiestada, corn, grapes and garlic bread.

Tuesday: Pancake stick; super nacho, peas, grapes and peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hot dog or chili dog, tri potato, peaches, graham crackers.

Thursday: Muffin; barbecue rib sandwich, corn, peaches and sugar cookie.

Friday: Scrambled eggs; General Tso’s or popcorn chicken, fried rice, mandarin oranges and dinner roll.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: A+ biscuit; chicken strips, vegetable and rice pilaf.

Wednesday: Pancakes on a stick; mini corn dogs, baked beans and tri tater.

Thursday: Biscuits and gravy; calzone, California blend vegetables and butter noodles.

Friday: Choice of bagel; pulled pork on a bun and green beans.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Sausage gravy and biscuits, cereal, frozen strawberries, orange/tang juice and milk; crispitos, broccoli and cheese, french fries, fruit and milk.

Tuesday: French toast, triple berries, sausage, yogurt, pineapple and fruit punch; sloppy joes, macaroni and cheese, veggie cups, fruit, cookie and milk.

Wednesday: Waffles, eggs, bagels, applesauce, apple juice and milk; scalloped potatoes and ham, mixed vegetables, carrot and celery sticks, cinnamon apples, dinner roll and milk.

Thursday: Egg bites, English muffin, cereal, sliced peaches, dragon fruit and milk; ravioli lasagna, cauliflower, watermelon, garlic bread and milk.

Friday: Yogurt and banana bread, cereal bar, grape juice, diced pears and milk; steak fingers, tri taters, green beans, blue berry fluff and milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Combo bar; chicken strips, curly fries, corn and apricots.

Tuesday: Breakfast bites; macaroni and cheese, dinner roll, green beans and pineapple.

Wednesday: Parfaits; nachos, Spanish rice, lettuce and peaches.

Thursday: Muffins and yogurt; chili, cinnamon rolls, fruit cup and pears.

Friday: Cereal and toast; barbecue pork sandwich, baked beans, chips and mixed fruit.