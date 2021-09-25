 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School breakfast and lunch menus for Sept. 27-Oct. 1
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

School breakfast and lunch menus for Sept. 27-Oct. 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Sept. 27.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Barbecue rib sandwich, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken taquito, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken fried chicken, cheese breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Cheese quesadilla, churro, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Chicken taquitos, carrots, peaches, corn, milk.

Tuesday: Pizza sticks and sauce, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, diced pears, milk.

Wednesday: Cheese pizza, tossed salad, broccoli, apple juice, milk.

Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, peas, veggie beans, applesauce cup, cookie, milk.

Friday: Chicken nuggets, salad mix, seasoned fries, ice cream sandwich, pears, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Hamburger or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, french fries, fresh fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Breaded pork patty or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, cooked carrots, warm apples, milk.

Wednesday: Beef taco salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, green beans, pears, milk.

Thursday: Mini corn dogs or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, baked beans, corn, applesauce, milk.

Friday: Not available.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Cereal bar; hamburgers.

Tuesday: Dutch waffle; mini tacos.

Wednesday: Cinnamon roll; Salisbury steak.

Thursday: Breakfast on a stick; popcorn chicken.

Friday: Not available.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: French toast; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday: Eggs; cheeseburger, macaroni.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; sub sandwich, chips.

Thursday: Breakfast crispito; tacos, breadsticks.

Friday: Donuts; pizza.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Pop Tarts; corn dog, baked beans, pineapple, peanut butter sandwich.

Tuesday: Egg omelet; burrito, green beans, mixed fruit, cinnamon roll.

Wednesday: Donuts; bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich, salsa and chips, cantaloupe, sugar cookie.

Thursday: Yogurt, cheese stick; pork chop patty sandwich, tater tots, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.

Friday: Donut; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, watermelon, tea roll.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Choice of bagel; walking taco.

Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy; fish sticks, peas.

Thursday: French toast sticks; macaroni and hot dogs.

Friday: Not available.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Biscuits and gravy, fruit, juice and milk; grilled cheese and potato soup, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.

Tuesday: Dutch waffle with blueberry sauce, fruit, juice and milk; chicken and cheese taquitos, curly tries, broccoli and cheese sauce, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.

Wednesday: Combo bar, fruit, juice and milk; scalloped potatoes and ham, green beans, dinner roll, fruit and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.

Thursday: Hot oatmeal bar, fruit, juice and milk; chicken and waffles, hot cinnamon apples, mixed vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.

Friday: Yogurt and cereal, fruit, juice and milk; beef fiestada pizza, apple churro, taco black beans, fruit and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Cereal bar; beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, apricots.

Tuesday: Combo bar; sub sandwich, chips, cookies, tropical fruit.

Wednesday: Parfaits; chili, cinnamon roll, fruit cup, pears.

Thursday: Long johns; cream chicken over biscuits, peas, cookies, peaches.

Friday: Cereal/toast; beef stew, dinner rolls, cookie, mixed fruit.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News