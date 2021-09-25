School breakfast and lunch menus for Sept. 27-Oct. 1

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Sept. 27.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Barbecue rib sandwich, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken taquito, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken fried chicken, cheese breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Cheese quesadilla, churro, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Chicken taquitos, carrots, peaches, corn, milk.
Tuesday: Pizza sticks and sauce, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, diced pears, milk.
Wednesday: Cheese pizza, tossed salad, broccoli, apple juice, milk.
Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, peas, veggie beans, applesauce cup, cookie, milk.
Friday: Chicken nuggets, salad mix, seasoned fries, ice cream sandwich, pears, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Hamburger or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, french fries, fresh fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Breaded pork patty or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, cooked carrots, warm apples, milk.
Wednesday: Beef taco salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, green beans, pears, milk.
Thursday: Mini corn dogs or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, baked beans, corn, applesauce, milk.
Friday: Not available.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Cereal bar; hamburgers.
Tuesday: Dutch waffle; mini tacos.
Wednesday: Cinnamon roll; Salisbury steak.
Thursday: Breakfast on a stick; popcorn chicken.
Friday: Not available.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: French toast; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Eggs; cheeseburger, macaroni.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; sub sandwich, chips.
Thursday: Breakfast crispito; tacos, breadsticks.
Friday: Donuts; pizza.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Pop Tarts; corn dog, baked beans, pineapple, peanut butter sandwich.
Tuesday: Egg omelet; burrito, green beans, mixed fruit, cinnamon roll.
Wednesday: Donuts; bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich, salsa and chips, cantaloupe, sugar cookie.
Thursday: Yogurt, cheese stick; pork chop patty sandwich, tater tots, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.
Friday: Donut; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, watermelon, tea roll.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Choice of bagel; walking taco.
Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy; fish sticks, peas.
Thursday: French toast sticks; macaroni and hot dogs.
Friday: Not available.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Biscuits and gravy, fruit, juice and milk; grilled cheese and potato soup, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.
Tuesday: Dutch waffle with blueberry sauce, fruit, juice and milk; chicken and cheese taquitos, curly tries, broccoli and cheese sauce, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.
Wednesday: Combo bar, fruit, juice and milk; scalloped potatoes and ham, green beans, dinner roll, fruit and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.
Thursday: Hot oatmeal bar, fruit, juice and milk; chicken and waffles, hot cinnamon apples, mixed vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.
Friday: Yogurt and cereal, fruit, juice and milk; beef fiestada pizza, apple churro, taco black beans, fruit and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Cereal bar; beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, apricots.
Tuesday: Combo bar; sub sandwich, chips, cookies, tropical fruit.
Wednesday: Parfaits; chili, cinnamon roll, fruit cup, pears.
Thursday: Long johns; cream chicken over biscuits, peas, cookies, peaches.
Friday: Cereal/toast; beef stew, dinner rolls, cookie, mixed fruit.