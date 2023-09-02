Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Sept. 4-8
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Popcorn chicken, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Thursday: Chicken fried chicken, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrots, fruit cup, treat, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: No school.
Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, diced pears, milk.
Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, peas, veggie beans, applesauce cup, cookie, milk.
Friday: Cheese quesadilla, potato smiles, apple juice, carrots, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Dutch waffle, toast, fruit and juice; fiestada pizza, corn.
Wednesday: Piggly Wiggly, toast, fruit and juice; chicken parmesan on garlic toast and broccoli.
Thursday: Scrambled eggs, toast, fruit and juice; pulled pork sandwich, tater tots and carrots.
Friday: Breakfast casserole, toast, fruit and juice; chicken nuggets, California vegetables and Goldfish crackers.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Breakfast pizza; corn dogs and chips. Preschool – Cereal and fruit; corn dogs, fresh vegetables and pineapple.
Wednesday: Eggs and toast; hamburgers and hash browns. Preschool – Eggs and fruit; hamburgers, hash browns and peaches.
Thursday: Breakfast round; crispitos and breadsticks.
Friday: Doughnut; pizza. Preschool – Yogurt and graham crackers; pizza, corn and strawberry cup.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Nutri-grain bar; cheese pizza, green beans, grapes and breadstick.
Wednesday: Mini pancakes; burrito with cheese, corn, mandarin oranges and chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday: Tornado; biscuit and gravy, hash brown, apple slice and Rice Krispie.
Friday: Grilled cheese; ham patty sandwich, tater tots, peaches and sugar cookie.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: No school.
Wednesday: Mini cinni; Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables and peaches.
Thursday: Pop Tarts; chili cheese fries, cookies, baby carrots and mixed fruit.
Friday: Cereal and toast; crispito, chips and salsa, lettuce and apricots.