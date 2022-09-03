 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick top story

School breakfast and lunch menus for Sept. 5-9

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Sept. 5-9.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Meatball sub sandwich, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken fried chicken, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: No school.

Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, diced pears, milk.

Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, peas, veggie beans, applesauce cup, cookie, milk.

Friday: Cheese quesadilla, potato smiles, apple juice, carrots, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Mini doughnuts; pizza.

Wednesday: Bagel bites; hamburger.

Thursday: Breakfast sandwich; chicken drumstick.

Friday: Pancakes; turkey club.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Eggs, toast; crispitos, breadstick.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; breakfast for lunch.

Thursday: French toast tornado; lasagna, rollups.

Friday: Doughnuts; turkey croissant.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Pop Tart; Pizza Hut pizza (cheese or beef), lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Wednesday: Egg omelet; ham patty sandwich, tater tots, applesauce, sugar cookie.

Thursday: Cinnamon roll; macaroni and cheese, green beans, watermelon, cinnamon roll.

Friday: French toast stick; chicken strips, mashed potatoes, corn, tropical fruit, tea roll.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: No school.

Wednesday: Pancake on a stick; pork patty, mashed potatoes, corn, peaches.

Thursday: Cinnamon rolls; hamburger pizza, breadsticks, lettuce, pears.

Friday: Cereal/toast; crispito, chips and salsa, lettuce, pineapple.

