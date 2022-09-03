School breakfast and lunch menus for Sept. 5-9

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Sept. 5-9.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Meatball sub sandwich, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken fried chicken, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: No school.
Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, diced pears, milk.
People are also reading…
Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, peas, veggie beans, applesauce cup, cookie, milk.
Friday: Cheese quesadilla, potato smiles, apple juice, carrots, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Mini doughnuts; pizza.
Wednesday: Bagel bites; hamburger.
Thursday: Breakfast sandwich; chicken drumstick.
Friday: Pancakes; turkey club.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Eggs, toast; crispitos, breadstick.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; breakfast for lunch.
Thursday: French toast tornado; lasagna, rollups.
Friday: Doughnuts; turkey croissant.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Pop Tart; Pizza Hut pizza (cheese or beef), lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Wednesday: Egg omelet; ham patty sandwich, tater tots, applesauce, sugar cookie.
Thursday: Cinnamon roll; macaroni and cheese, green beans, watermelon, cinnamon roll.
Friday: French toast stick; chicken strips, mashed potatoes, corn, tropical fruit, tea roll.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: No school.
Wednesday: Pancake on a stick; pork patty, mashed potatoes, corn, peaches.
Thursday: Cinnamon rolls; hamburger pizza, breadsticks, lettuce, pears.
Friday: Cereal/toast; crispito, chips and salsa, lettuce, pineapple.