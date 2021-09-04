School breakfast and lunch menus for Sept. 6-10

Thursday: Pretzel with cheese; Italian dunkers, corn.

Friday: Choice of muffins; oriental dinner.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: French toast or cereal, fruit, juice and milk; taco in a bag, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.

Wednesday: Whole grain mini waffles and syrup, fruit, juice and milk; hamburger or cheeseburger, fries, fruit, vegetable and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.

Thursday: Egg and cheese English muffin sandwich, fruit, juice and milk; crispy chicken patty on a bun, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.

Friday: Whole grain grahams and yogurt, fruit, juice and milk; pizza, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: No school.