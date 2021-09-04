School breakfast and lunch menus for Sept. 6-10

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Sept. 6.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Breaded pork patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Tater tots with meat and cheese, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrots, fruit cup, treat, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: No school.
Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, diced pears, milk.
Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, peas, veggie beans, applesauce cup, cookie, milk.
Friday: Corn dog, potato smiles, apple juice, carrots, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, cooked carrots, warm apple slices, milk.
Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, french fries, baked beans, pears, milk.
Thursday: Cook’s choice breakfast or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, sausage link, tater tots, orange juice, milk.
Friday: Cheese pizza or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, salad, peaches, milk.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Eggs; turkey wraps, chips.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hot dogs, fries.
Thursday: Biscuits and gravy; chicken fajita, breadstick.
Friday: Donuts; hot ham and cheese, chips.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Combo bar; calzone.
Wednesday: French toast sticks; chicken sandwich.
Thursday: Chocolate chip muffin; chili cheese hot dog.
Friday: Piggly Wigglys; pork nachos.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Egg patty and toast; corn dog, baked beans.
Wednesday: Dutch waffle; sloppy joes, vegetable, chips.
Thursday: Pretzel with cheese; Italian dunkers, corn.
Friday: Choice of muffins; oriental dinner.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: French toast or cereal, fruit, juice and milk; taco in a bag, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.
Wednesday: Whole grain mini waffles and syrup, fruit, juice and milk; hamburger or cheeseburger, fries, fruit, vegetable and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.
Thursday: Egg and cheese English muffin sandwich, fruit, juice and milk; crispy chicken patty on a bun, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.
Friday: Whole grain grahams and yogurt, fruit, juice and milk; pizza, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: No school.
Wednesday: Mini pancakes; pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, peaches.