School breakfast and lunch menus for Sept. 6-10
Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Sept. 6.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Breaded pork patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Tater tots with meat and cheese, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrots, fruit cup, treat, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: No school.

Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, diced pears, milk.

Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, peas, veggie beans, applesauce cup, cookie, milk.

Friday: Corn dog, potato smiles, apple juice, carrots, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Salisbury steak or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, cooked carrots, warm apple slices, milk.

Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, french fries, baked beans, pears, milk.

Thursday: Cook’s choice breakfast or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, sausage link, tater tots, orange juice, milk.

Friday: Cheese pizza or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, salad, peaches, milk.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Eggs; turkey wraps, chips.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hot dogs, fries.

Thursday: Biscuits and gravy; chicken fajita, breadstick.

Friday: Donuts; hot ham and cheese, chips.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Combo bar; calzone.

Wednesday: French toast sticks; chicken sandwich.

Thursday: Chocolate chip muffin; chili cheese hot dog.

Friday: Piggly Wigglys; pork nachos.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Egg patty and toast; corn dog, baked beans.

Wednesday: Dutch waffle; sloppy joes, vegetable, chips.

Thursday: Pretzel with cheese; Italian dunkers, corn.

Friday: Choice of muffins; oriental dinner.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: French toast or cereal, fruit, juice and milk; taco in a bag, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.

Wednesday: Whole grain mini waffles and syrup, fruit, juice and milk; hamburger or cheeseburger, fries, fruit, vegetable and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.

Thursday: Egg and cheese English muffin sandwich, fruit, juice and milk; crispy chicken patty on a bun, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.

Friday: Whole grain grahams and yogurt, fruit, juice and milk; pizza, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: No school.

Wednesday: Mini pancakes; pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, peaches.

Thursday: Muffins and yogurt; barbecue rib on a bun, chips, baked beans, mixed fruit.

Friday: Cereal/toast; Philly sandwich, curly fries, baked beans, pears.

