School breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Sept. 26-30

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Sept. 26-30
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Mini corn dogs, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, tater tots, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Orange chicken rice bowl, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll, milk.
Friday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Chicken taquitos, carrots, peaches, corn, milk.
Tuesday: Pizza sticks and sauce, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, diced pears, milk.
Wednesday: Cheese pizza, tossed salad, broccoli, apple juice, milk.
Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, peas, veggie beans, applesauce cup, cookie, milk.
Friday: Corn dog, potato smiles, apple juice, carrots, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Pop Tarts; cheeseburger.
Tuesday: Apple churro; nuggets.
Wednesday: Piggly Wigglys; hot dog.
Thursday: Breakfast on a stick; calzone.
Friday: No school.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Waffles; popcorn chicken, potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Eggs, toast; cavatina.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; baked potato bar.
Thursday: Biscuits and gravy; taco salad.
Friday: Doughnuts; pizza.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Egg omelet; fiestadas, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Tuesday: Tornadoes; sloppy joe, tater tots, watermelon, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday: Breakfast bar; turkey sub, Doritos, apple slices, sugar cookie.
Thursday: Mini bagel; burrito, corn, tropical fruit, rice, Rice Krispie treat.
Friday: Cinnamon roll; au gratin potatoes with ham, green beans, grapes, tea roll.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Blueberry pancakes, sausage patty; breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas.
Tuesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken tacos, Spanish rice, corn.
Wednesday: Pancake and sausage on a stick; hot ham and cheese sandwich, baked beans.
Thursday: Cheese stick and marina; mini corn dogs, Doritos, green beans.
Friday: Croissant breakfast sandwich; pizza, broccoli.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Pancakes, cereal bar, cinnamon apples, juice, milk; teriyaki chicken, broccoli, rice, pineapple, milk.
Tuesday: Apple turnovers, cereal, fruit, juice, milk; mini corn dogs, wedges, green beans, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Chocolate chip pancakes, sausage, Pop Tart, fruit, juice, milk; chicken alfredo, peas, garlic bread, Jell-O with fruit, milk.
Thursday: French toast, eggs, cereal bar, fruit, juice, milk; nacho bar, black beans, fruit, milk.
Friday: Doughnuts, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk; pizza, Italian dunkers, side salad, fruit, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Biscuits and gravy; hamburgers, fries, corn, apricots.
Tuesday: Bagels with cream cheese; shepherd’s pie, California vegetable, dinner roll, mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Parfaits; walking taco, lettuce, refried beans, mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Assorted Danishes; beef tips over potatoes, peas, dinner roll, peaches.
Friday: Cereal/toast; chicken sandwich, baked beans, chips, pears.