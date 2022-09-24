 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick top story

School breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Sept. 26-30

Lunch Menus

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Mini corn dogs, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, tater tots, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Orange chicken rice bowl, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll, milk.

Friday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Chicken taquitos, carrots, peaches, corn, milk.

Tuesday: Pizza sticks and sauce, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, diced pears, milk.

Wednesday: Cheese pizza, tossed salad, broccoli, apple juice, milk.

Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, peas, veggie beans, applesauce cup, cookie, milk.

Friday: Corn dog, potato smiles, apple juice, carrots, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Pop Tarts; cheeseburger.

Tuesday: Apple churro; nuggets.

Wednesday: Piggly Wigglys; hot dog.

Thursday: Breakfast on a stick; calzone.

Friday: No school.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Waffles; popcorn chicken, potatoes, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Eggs, toast; cavatina.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; baked potato bar.

Thursday: Biscuits and gravy; taco salad.

Friday: Doughnuts; pizza.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Egg omelet; fiestadas, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Tuesday: Tornadoes; sloppy joe, tater tots, watermelon, chocolate chip cookie.

Wednesday: Breakfast bar; turkey sub, Doritos, apple slices, sugar cookie.

Thursday: Mini bagel; burrito, corn, tropical fruit, rice, Rice Krispie treat.

Friday: Cinnamon roll; au gratin potatoes with ham, green beans, grapes, tea roll.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Blueberry pancakes, sausage patty; breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas.

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken tacos, Spanish rice, corn.

Wednesday: Pancake and sausage on a stick; hot ham and cheese sandwich, baked beans.

Thursday: Cheese stick and marina; mini corn dogs, Doritos, green beans.

Friday: Croissant breakfast sandwich; pizza, broccoli.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Pancakes, cereal bar, cinnamon apples, juice, milk; teriyaki chicken, broccoli, rice, pineapple, milk.

Tuesday: Apple turnovers, cereal, fruit, juice, milk; mini corn dogs, wedges, green beans, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Chocolate chip pancakes, sausage, Pop Tart, fruit, juice, milk; chicken alfredo, peas, garlic bread, Jell-O with fruit, milk.

Thursday: French toast, eggs, cereal bar, fruit, juice, milk; nacho bar, black beans, fruit, milk.

Friday: Doughnuts, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk; pizza, Italian dunkers, side salad, fruit, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Biscuits and gravy; hamburgers, fries, corn, apricots.

Tuesday: Bagels with cream cheese; shepherd’s pie, California vegetable, dinner roll, mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Parfaits; walking taco, lettuce, refried beans, mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Assorted Danishes; beef tips over potatoes, peas, dinner roll, peaches.

Friday: Cereal/toast; chicken sandwich, baked beans, chips, pears.

